Discover What Drives B2B Decisions with SalesFuel's Groundbreaking New B2B BuyerSCAN™ Market Intelligence

Some revealing data points from the study include:

42% of B2B buyers involve between 2 and 5 employees in major purchase decisions.

66% of B2B buyers with fewer than 100 employees will consider other vendors, not just the lead vendor in the field.

43% of B2B Buyers in business services industry are willing to pay a premium for superior customer service.

Nearly 1 in 5 of companies with 500+ employees believe Al can help them control payroll costs.

28% of B2B decision-makers are worried about the impact that IT and cybersecurity threats may have on them in the next two years.

"With the introduction of B2B BuyerSCAN™, SalesFuel® is once again at the forefront, transforming how SMBs, advertising agencies, and B2B sales teams use insights to deliver unprecedented value to clients by telling them something they didn't know," says C. Lee Smith, CEO of SalesFuel. "Our SaaS platforms leverage our exclusive and proprietary data, by integrating it with advanced AI technologies, to enable our clients to develop innovative, revenue-driving sales and marketing strategies. This fusion of AI and human-validated research shows our commitment to innovation and our dedication to equipping our clients with the tools and intelligence needed for thriving in today's rapidly evolving marketplace."

B2B BuyerSCAN™ delivers in-depth intelligence on various aspects of the B2B buying process:

C-suite worries and concerns: Uncover the top priorities and challenges facing today's executives.

Vetting criteria for B2B suppliers: Understand what decision-makers look for when selecting new suppliers.

Early cycle purchase intent: Gain insights into the early stages of the buyer's journey through the sales funnel.

Generative AI usage and attitudes: Explore how AI is being utilized and perceived by B2B buyers.

Insights on selling to B2B decision-makers: Learn effective strategies to connect with and influence key stakeholders.

The B2B BuyerSCAN™ report is divided into several critical sections, including a Marketing Profile, which details the marketing plans, business challenges, and purchasing tendencies of surveyed companies. The Buying Process section delves into how B2B buyers interact with salespeople, their communication preferences, and their overall attitudes towards the sales process.

Additionally, the AI Idea Generator feature within B2B BuyerSCAN™ leverages AI to analyze data patterns and suggest personalized advertising content, blog posts, and marketing strategies tailored to specific B2B audiences.

Who benefits from B2B BuyerSCAN™?

B2B BuyerSCAN™ is designed to meet the needs of various professionals:

Sales teams and consultants: Enhance credibility and strategy with actionable intelligence on potential buyers.

Marketing professionals: Tailor campaigns with data-driven insights on buyer behavior and preferences.

Entrepreneurs and SMB owners: Access key decision-making factors that influence purchasing in their industry.

Access B2B BuyerSCAN™ through our multiple platforms:

AdMall®: Media companies and advertising agencies can explore B2B BuyerSCAN™ for tailored local marketing intelligence.

SalesCred®PRO: Entrepreneurs and B2B sales professions can get seven days of free access to this social listening and meeting prep tool.

SalesFuel®: Contact us for direct access to all B2B BuyerSCAN™ market intelligence and custom data pulls

B2B BuyerSCAN™ provides insights into the early stages of the buyer's journey which are seldom covered by other tools. B2B BuyerSCAN is the ideal complement SalesFuel's AudienceSCAN® research for B2C customers.

About SalesFuel

SalesFuel® offers a SaaS-based portfolio of sales tools, training and intelligence providing thousands of sales and media sales teams nationwide with the power to Sell Smarter®. Our portfolio of sales solutions includes AdMall®, providing tactical business intelligence for local marketing and media sales. AdMall is utilized by more than 15,000 media sales and marketing professionals. Other SalesFuel solutions include our SalesCred® PRO app, a new solution designed to help salespeople build sales credibility. SalesCred PRO aims to help users change negative perceptions by providing essential tools, immersive Master Classes and consulting for sales professionals, entrepreneurs, solo practitioners, marketers, and anyone working in a sensitive industry that requires a high need for trust. SalesFuel also offers TeamTrait™, a sales hiring, retention and team optimization solution.

