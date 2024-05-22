We depend on Microsoft Excel to help us organize, calculate, and visualize important business data. But getting the most out of Excel typically requires a substantial learning curve. Copilot will change the way you work with data. Post this

"We depend on Microsoft Excel to help us organize, calculate, and visualize important business data. But getting the most out of Excel typically requires a substantial learning curve. Copilot will change the way you work with data," commented Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Discover What Microsoft Copilot Can Do in Excel to Drive Data Value."

Accessing Copilot in Excel

"Excel Copilot requires both a Microsoft 365 subscription and a Copilot subscription. That is, Microsoft 365 Business and Enterprise users will need Copilot for Microsoft 365, while users with Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions will need to purchase Copilot Pro."

Analyze and Visualize Data

"Copilot shines in uncovering insights regarding your data. For instance, it can help identify outliers or quickly create visualizations of patterns. For users who lack a deep understanding of Excel, Copilot will provide tips and insights to enhance analysis."

Speed Up Routine Tasks

"During data entry, Copilot can intelligently recognize and complete patterns. It will also improve efficiency by suggesting the best way to format a table and predict data entry based on recognized patterns. This both saves time and ensures consistency across datasets."

Generate Formulas Effortlessly

"With Copilot, performing complex calculations becomes more intuitive. You describe what you want, such as calculating the compound annual growth rate for a series of investments, and Excel suggests the appropriate formula."

Uncover the Possibilities with Microsoft Copilot for Excel

To help users tap into the possibilities of Copilot in Microsoft 365, eMazzanti Technologies offers a Microsoft Copilot master class. This workshop will introduce users to Copilot possibilities and help them assess the impact AI can have in their organizations.

