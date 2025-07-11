Discover What's New and Happening in Costalegre This Summer and Fall

Fresh resort offerings and the return of a celebrated arts and music festival mark a vibrant season along Mexico's "Happy Coast"

NEW YORK, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Framed by jungle peaks, secluded coves, and the shimmering Pacific, Costalegre continues to evolve as a haven for travelers seeking something more. This summer and fall, the region welcomes new culinary and cultural experiences, playful design details, and the much-anticipated return of one of its most iconic festivals. Whether arriving for rest, creativity, or connection, guests will find even more reasons to linger along this unspoiled stretch of Mexico's coast.

Elevated Experiences at Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo

At Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, summer brings two standout experiences that highlight the property's commitment to sustainability and elevated guest experiences. Rancho Lola, the resort's newly unveiled low-impact sustainable farm, invites guests to take part in tree planting, cooking classes focused on local ingredients like heirloom corn and Melipona honey, and curated chef's table meals right on‑site. Complementing this immersive farm‑to‑table experience is the new Air & Suite Package, which includes a complimentary and private round‑trip flight aboard AeroTamarindo between Puerto Vallarta International Airport and Chamela Airstrip when guests book four or more nights in a Cliffside or Beachfront Suite. The package, valid through December 18, 2026, offers an unforgettable and luxurious arrival experience including sweeping aerial views of the coastline.

Ondalinda Returns to Careyes with Four Days of Art and Music

Careyes will once again host Ondalinda, the immersive arts and music festival returning November 6–9. Celebrated for its intimate energy and striking visual design, the multi-day festival blends electronic and live music with large-scale art installations, spiritual gatherings, and cultural showcases. Set against the dramatic coastal landscape of Careyes, Ondalinda draws a global community of creatives and experience-seekers for a long weekend of connection, creativity, and celebration.

Las Rosadas Unveils Culinary and Design Enhancements

At Las Rosadas, a wave of fresh offerings is redefining the guest experience. Bar Mono, the resort's beachfront bar and restaurant, reopened in December 2024 following a full-scale redesign that blends coastal elegance with relaxed sophistication. That same month, the resort debuted updated culinary and beverage menus under the direction of Michelin-starred Chef Laurent Manrique, Las Rosadas' exclusive culinary director. Looking ahead, the resort will introduce Villa Esperanza, a new four-bedroom Oceanview villa, set to open for bookings in fall 2025, offering guests a private, elevated retreat along the coast.

Las Alamandas Introduces a Playful New Gathering Space

At Las Alamandas, a new Games Room brings a burst of color and energy to the resort's serene oceanfront setting. Handcrafted tilework and vibrant pink accents pay homage to the Mexican artistry that breathes life into every corner of the resort, setting the tone for a playful, open-air space designed for connection. Guests can unwind over a game of pool – on a custom pink table – or gather for foosball, ping pong, darts, card games and classic board games. A dedicated bar completes the space, creating a casual yet thoughtfully designed hub for relaxation and socializing.

About Costalegre

Situated within the state of Jalisco, Costalegre, which translates to "Happy Coast," stretches more than 200 miles along the Pacific Coast from south of Puerto Vallarta to Manzanillo. Characterized by rugged cliffs, secluded beaches, and lush jungles, it comprises the municipalities of Cabo Corrientes, Tomatlán, La Huerta, and Cihuatlán. A leader in sustainability, the region's tourism stakeholders are committed to providing a low-density environmentally minded visitor experience. Dotted along the region are charming Mexican towns known for their eco-tourism offerings, architecture, and traditional cuisine. Renowned for its exclusive resorts and properties, including the Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, Careyes, Las Alamandas, Las Rosadas, and Six Senses Xala (set to open in 2027), Costalegre also offers an array of more budget-friendly accommodations, as well as a host of private homes and villas for rent.

Travel to Costalegre is easily accessible from Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport in Puerto Vallarta (PVR) and Manzanillo-Costalegre International Airport (ZLO). The region is connected by Federal Highway 200, also known as Carretera Pacífico, a two-lane fully paved highway. The Chalacatepec International Airport is currently under development.

