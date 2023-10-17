Discover Your Travel Compatibility with New Card Game, FLIGHT RISK™

"We've all returned from trips feeling drained due to conflicts with incompatible travel companions," says Nidds. She jokes, "I once had a disastrous trip so bad, that I told myself I would never take a trip with someone again unless I knew ahead of time we were compatible to travel together. Tweet this

Nidds also incorporated her expertise as COO of Discover Lehigh Valley and experiences in the travel and tourism industry to create the scenarios players must navigate in the game. "While playing FLIGHT RISK, you'll immerse yourself in real-world and fictitious travel scenarios, from spontaneous weekend road trips to grand intercontinental adventures. It's a fun and sometimes hilarious journey to find your perfect travel companions before you commit to an actual trip."

With heartfelt excitement, Alex Michaels, CEO of Discover Lehigh Valley, wholeheartedly supports Bree Nidds' ambitious project. He states, "Bree is an exceptional leader, consistently bringing valuable insights from both travelers and the industry to our organization. We're incredibly excited to see her creative entrepreneurial spirit and great ideas come to life with FLIGHT RISK. This game will inspire everyone who plays it to get ready for their next adventure and look forward to seeing FLIGHT RISK inspire countless memorable adventures for travelers near and far."

Prepare to revolutionize your travel experiences with FLIGHT RISK – the ultimate travel compatibility card game sold exclusively online at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/flightriskgame/flight-risktm-a-travel-themed-party-game from October 17 - October 25 at 11:59pm. Fans can also purchase FLIGHT RISK via http://www.flightriskgame.com.

Finding the perfect gift for your travel-obsessed friends and family will be easier than ever this holiday season thanks to FLIGHT RISK. FLIGHT RISK (MSRP $30.00) is designed for 2-6 players, ages 17 and up with an average playtime of 90 minutes.

Fans can follow @FlightRiskGame on Facebook and @FlightRiskGame on Instagram for more about the game and latest announcements and check out the official launch video here.

About Discover Lehigh Valley:

Discover Lehigh Valley®, the official destination marketing organization of Pennsylvania's Lehigh and Northampton counties, is dedicated to driving economic growth and strengthening local pride through tourism to the region. Just 60 minutes north of Philadelphia and 90 minutes west of New York City, Lehigh Valley is home to must-see attractions and festivals, world-class sporting events, thrilling outdoor recreation, renowned colleges and universities, and historic sites including Bethlehem, a National Historic Landmark District and nominee on the U.S. Tentative List for World Heritage Designation. Many of America's favorite brands such as Crayola®, Peeps®, Mike & Ike®, Martin Guitars, Mack Trucks and Olympus reign from Lehigh Valley. Visit DiscoverLehighValley.com and follow @LehighValleyPa.

About Flight Risk™:

What if you could test travel compatibility before you take the trip? FLIGHT RISK™ is a party game and the ultimate test of travel compatibility for friends or strangers! FLIGHT RISK™ invites 2-6 players, ages 17+ to pack humor and intuition and immerse themselves into a wide array of travel scenarios where one person will be named the most compatible traveler! Established in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, FLIGHT RISK™ is available exclusively at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/flightriskgame/flight-risktm-a-travel-themed-party-game on October 17 - October 25, 2023, 11:59pm est. FLIGHT RISK™ is the flagship product of FLIGHT RISK GAME LLC.

Media Contact

Laura Mackin, Discover Lehigh Valley, 2153506366, [email protected], https://flightriskgame.com

SOURCE Discover Lehigh Valley