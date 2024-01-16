Discovering Functional & Developable Bispecific Antibodies Using Fully Human Common Light Chain Transgenic Mice, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, explore innovative approaches in the discovery of bispecific antibodies using the ATX-CLC mouse strain and a review of case studies and validated data. The featured speakers will discuss how to enable the discovery of highly diverse, fully human antibodies, enabling a variety of bispecific therapeutic applications. The ATX-CLC mouse strain maintains a robust heavy chain diversity and immune response. Attendees will gain insights into a high-throughput workflow that includes comprehensive discovery, production, characterization and in vitro and in vivo functional screening to provide a clear rank order list of therapeutic leads.
TORONTO, ON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover a groundbreaking webinar exploring innovative approaches in the discovery of bispecific antibodies using the ATX-CLC mouse strain along with reviewing case studies and validated data.
Bispecific antibodies continue to be a transformative approach to treating a wide range of diseases across a range of mechanisms including T-Cell engagers, biparatopics, cis-targeting and more. However, discovering novel, developable and therapeutically relevant bispecifics is technically and strategically challenging and requires deep domain expertise as well as next-generation, integrated workflows.
Alloy Therapeutic's bispecific discovery services integrate best-in-class discovery platform technologies with world-class scientific experts to serve as an extension of research and development (R&D) teams and take bispecific programs further faster.
A number of case studies from recent campaigns will also be discussed, where the ATX-CLC platform and fully integrated bispecific antibody discovery workflow were utilized. One such campaign is where a number of binders with high specificity and affinity for Claudin 18.2 (CLDN18.2), a very challenging target with high-homology family members, were discovered. In another case, the team discovered programmed cell death-1 cluster of differentiation 28 (PD-1 X CD28) bispecifics that promoted the proliferation of exhausted clusters of differentiation 4 (CD4+) T cells and demonstrated excellent developability profiles.
Join experts from Alloy Therapeutics, Kent Bondensgaard, SVP, Head of Antibody Discovery Services; Jennifer Watkins-Yoon, Senior Director, Head of In Vivo Antibody Discovery; and William "Beau" Carson, Senior Director, Head of Translational Research, for the live webinar on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).
