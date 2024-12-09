Discovery Channel To Spotlight Family RV Association At March 2025 Convention

Family RV Association (FRVA) has announced that it will partner with Kevin and Patrice McCabe, hosts and producers of the Discovery Channel series "RV There Yet?", as they chronicle the association's 110th International Convention & RV Expo for a future episode of their popular travel show. Post this

"We're so excited to share our passion for RVing with FRVA members and to welcome new RVers to the club," said Patrice McCabe. "Our 'RV There Yet? Discovery Zone' in the Georgia Grown Building will feature seminars, product demos, a theater, and our interactive RV marketplace. We're bringing education, entertainment, and experiences all together in one place!"

The "RV There Yet?" series, now in its fourth season, follows the couple as they take viewers on a road trip to explore America, featuring wild adventures, crazy detours, and campfire fun along the way. "Laffite's Lost Treasure" attendees will have the opportunity to meet the McCabes, share stories, and perhaps appear in a future TV episode.

"We look forward to collaborating with Kevin and Patrice in what promises to be a well-received addition to our Perry convention," said FRVA national president Paul Mitchell. "And the exposure that Family RV Association will receive through the 'RV There Yet?' series will help show why FRVA is the premier RV association."

The partnership comes at an opportune time for Family RV Association as it transitions from Family Motor Coach Association (FMCA) to a new, more inclusive name that better reflects the makeup of the organization, which welcomes owners of all types of RVs. Kevin McCabe said he was intrigued by the opportunity to become involved with the identity change. "When we first met with FMCA reps and heard about their plans to rebrand to FRVA, I couldn't help but think, 'This would make an awesome TV episode! We could dive into the history of one of the oldest RV clubs in North America, showcase their success, and explore their exciting future plans.'"

RVers interested in attending FRVA's "Return To Perry: Lafitte's Lost Treasure" convention can find out more information about the event and register by visiting FamilyRVAssociation.com or calling (800) 543-3622.

ABOUT FAMILY RV ASSOCIATION

Family RV Association (FRVA) is the world's largest not-for-profit association for recreation vehicle (RV) owners. The organization maintains its national headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, and currently has nearly 120,000 active members. FRVA offers its members a number of benefits, including a subscription to its bimonthly magazine, Family RVing; a Medical & Travel Assist program valued at $200 per family; a tire purchasing program; group rates on a roadside emergency service program, RV and auto insurance, and health insurance; discounted rates for RV tours and caravans; and discounts on mobile internet access plans. Perhaps the most important benefit of FRVA membership is the camaraderie and friendships that develop among people enjoying the common interest of RV travel. The organization can be reached at (513) 474-3622 or (800) 543-3622 and on the web at FamilyRVAssociation.com.

ABOUT RV THERE YET? TV

Season 4 of the Discovery Channel travel series starts Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Buckle up and hit the road with Producerman Kevin, an adrenaline junkie, television producer, and his wife, Patrice, a self-proclaimed RV culinary expert. The couple hikes, camps, and tastes their way across this beautiful country meeting people, learning history, creating memories, and inspiring viewers to plan their next RV adventure. RV There Yet? can be reached at [email protected] and on the web at rvthereyettv.com.

