Discovery Medical Network and TECHealth, An Emergency Services Company® Join Forces to Re-Engineer Emergency Medicine Staffing Solutions for Rural & Community Healthcare

"By working together to match providers seeking emergency care roles with under-supported hospitals, we can continue to enhance patient outcomes in communities across the country, while addressing staffing and operational challenges." - Bruce Miller, Executive VP at Discovery Medical Network

Through their partnership, DMN and TECHealth will provide solutions that:

Streamline the Staffing Process: Simplify the complex process of emergency care physician and/or nurse practitioner recruitment, credentialing, and onboarding, saving hospitals time, resources, and in some instances cost savings.

Foster Strong Provider-Hospital Relationships: Cultivate sustainable partnerships with rural providers and hospitals, offering collaborative placement strategies for long-term relationships between providers and emergency medicine facilities.

Support Community Healthcare: Focus on addressing the specific needs of community-based healthcare providers, ensuring access to high-quality, comprehensive, convenient care in underserved areas.

Create Supportive ER Culture: The primary key to success is creating a facility and team where quality physicians and staff want to work. This focus drives the successes of supporting staff, culture, support tools, facility, EMR, and other operational components. A supportive culture acts as a clarion call for other like-minded physicians and staff to join the team and leave a mark with leadership, clinical care, and the patient experience.

A Shared Commitment to Excellence

This partnership not only marks an exciting milestone in DMN and TECHealth's history of providing holistic healthcare solutions; it also aligns perfectly with their mission to serve rural Texas hospitals by bringing best-in-class patient-centered emergency medicine to rural communities.

The foundation of this unique program is a shared commitment to excellence and dedication to helping health care facilities deliver exceptional care while also ensuring their staffing needs are met while closely monitoring the financial cost to do so. The result is a re-defining approach to delivering emergency care while providing an excellent patient and clinical staff experience.

"By combining our strengths, we can offer a strategic partnership that connects like-minded hospitals and healthcare providers in communities facing a shortage in emergency care. Our multi-step hiring process allows us to carefully vet and match physicians and nurse practitioners with intention, aligning the individual needs of each provider and each facility," said Steve Tatum, Executive Marketing Director at TECHealth.

About Discovery Medical Network

Discovery Medical Network (DMN) is a non-profit organization founded in 2008 to provide a physician employment solution for small and rural hospitals. The DMN team's decades of combined clinical and administrative experience allows them to cater to underserved clients by engaging care providers through recruitment, contracting, onboarding, and retention, and clinic consulting services including manager training, certifications, coding, and continuing education. DMN is part of Discovery Health, comprised of D&Co and Discovery Analysts and Consultants, an accounting and consulting firm providing individualized services to healthcare communities including reimbursement services, governmental reporting, hospital and clinical services, financial audits and tax planning, and strategic financial advisory services. – http://www.daacg.com

About TECHealth, An Emergency Services Company®

TECHealth, An Emergency Services Company®, offers an array of business operations and clinical services solutions to improve emergency medicine. In 2001, the founders began their careers in emergency medicine. TECHealth is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona. TECHealth has locations in Texas and Arizona. TECHealth is dedicated to impacting the availability and quality of emergency services for patients, consumers, ER physicians, and potential business partners. The company encompasses three distinct platforms – ER physician staffing, TECdoc electronic medical record (EMR) platform, and owned/operated freestanding ER partnerships. At TECHealth, we believe our interactions with others should leave us and them better. This applies to our partners, employees, patients, and providers. Our approach to delivering care and providing excellent patient and physician experience is guided by our core values – accountability, zeal, do something good, and empathy. - http://www.TEC.Health

Aubrey Macklin, Discovery Health, 469-638-8010, [email protected]

Steve Tatum, TECHealth, 877.336.6898, [email protected]

Discovery Medical Network, Inc. 1500 Broadway, Suite 1000, Lubbock, TX 79401

TECHealth, An Emergency Services Company® 70 S Val Vista Dr. Ste. A3-620, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Steve Tatum, TECHealth, An Emergency Services Company®, 877.336.6898, [email protected], www.tec.health

Aubrey Macklin, Discovery Health, 469.638.8010, [email protected], www.daacg.com

