DiscoverYai by Infocepts Wins 2024 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award

Infocepts, renowned for its data analytics solutions that significantly enhance business outcomes through advanced data, AI, and user-friendly analytics, has set a new standard with DiscoverYai. This fully managed AI business solution represents a convergence of product innovation, deep expertise in data analytics and AI, and dedicated customer support to unlock the full potential of artificial intelligence implementation for businesses. DiscoverYai's business-centric approach empowers the teams that employ this solution to drive innovation and implement impactful changes with unprecedented speed, providing detail and nuance that would otherwise be unavailable to those with the power to make business-defining changes.

"We are deeply honoured to receive this award, which is a testament to our team's relentless pursuit of excellence in AI and our dedication to delivering real value to our clients," stated Shashank Garg, CEO & Co-founder at Infocepts. "DiscoverYai is at the heart of our mission to make AI accessible and actionable for businesses, enabling them to leapfrog into the future of data-driven decision-making."

"We are truly honoured to recognize Infocepts with this prestigious award," stated Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer for the Business Intelligence Group. "Their team's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovative AI applications have catapulted them to this remarkable achievement. Congratulations to the entire organization!"

The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award is one of several awards that Infocepts has received within the past year for excellence in business data analytics, with the others including the "Customer Data Platform of the Year Award" from the Data Breakthrough Awards, the recognition from CorporateVision as the Most Visionary Data & AI Firm for the USA, and recognition from Analytics India Magazine as one of the 'Best Firms for Data Scientists to Work for' in 2024. Infocepts continues to be a leader and innovator in the world of data and AI for business applications.

