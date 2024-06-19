Discovery's Shark Week X Rugged Shark Clogs Make a Splash at Walmart Stores Nationwide

Rugged Shark and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products Team Up for Limited-Edition Discovery's Shark Week Unisex Clog Collection for the Whole Family, Blending Durability and Sleek Design for Fans On Land and At Sea.

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rugged Shark, a leading outdoor lifestyle brand, and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP) announced today that its highly anticipated Discovery's Shark Week X Rugged Shark unisex clogs have hit the shelves of Walmart stores across the country. This limited-edition collection of clogs is inspired by the captivating marine creatures. Combining rugged durability with buoyant design, these exclusive styles are perfect for fans looking to make a statement both on land and at sea. This collaboration marks the second year of partnership between Rugged Shark and WBDGCP to celebrate the much-anticipated annual television event, Discovery's Shark Week.

Available at an affordable price point starting at just $12.98 to $15, these Discovery's Shark Week-inspired clogs offer the perfect blend of style and functionality for the family. Whether taking to sea or simply making a fashion statement, these clogs are sure to surprise and delight wherever you go.

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery to enhance the Discovery's Shark Week fan experience with this exciting and playful footwear collection," said Kristy Yvars, VP of Licensing & Marketing at Rugged Shark. "Building on the success of last year's collaboration, we've thoughtfully worked to create designs that capture the essence of Discovery's Shark Week while delivering the comfort and quality that Rugged Shark is known for."

Discovery's Shark Week starts Sunday July 7th at 8p on Discovery and will also be available to stream on Max.

Don't miss your chance to snag a pair of these exclusive clogs, available only at Walmart stores nationwide. For more information about Discovery's Shark Week X Rugged Shark clogs, visit here and here[JG1].

About Rugged Shark

Rugged Shark, a lifestyle brand under the esteemed umbrella of The SG Companies, offers a fresh perspective on outdoor gear, that effortlessly moves you through water and land. Rugged Shark is committed to blending functionality with superior comfort and elevated style for the entire family. Each design is inspired by the intricate and breathtaking forms of nature and made to ignite your passion to explore and create exceptional stories that elevate your journey, wherever it may lead. For more information, visit www.ruggedshark.com and follow @RuggedSharkus on Instagram and Facebook.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

