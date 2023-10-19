DISCUS Software Announces Major Update with DISCUS 2023 U3

"The DISCUS solution has absolutely increased productivity, allowing my team to rely on automatically captured and ballooned data with only minor corrections. It saves time, money and headaches." - Matt Furtaw, Metrologist at Woodward Inc. Post this

According to Matt Furtaw, Metrologist at Woodward, he saw the results of DISCUS IDA™ right away. "Once we switched to the new system, it was so clean," he says. "It recognized everything." He says the solution has "absolutely" increased productivity, allowing his team to rely on automatically captured and ballooned data with only minor corrections. "It saves time, money and headaches."

As mentioned above, this update also includes enhancements that include AS9102 Rev C support. According to Jake Hart, Director of Sales and Marketing for DISCUS, "This release also focuses on the update to AS9102 Rev C; the AS9102 Rev C excel template has been added and is now available in the default Profile. The part accountability tab now has the option to switch between AS9102 Rev B and Rev C."

Hart adds, "The goal of this latest release is to keep pushing DISCUS to new levels. One other feature DISCUS 2023 U3 allows, is a user to replace an existing FAIR via the Net-Inspect Export using the same FAIR number."

DISCUS 2023 Update 3 is the result of internal and external feedback from almost 2500 customers. We strive to enhance the DISCUS experience across all our DISCUS modules.

DISCUS 2023 U3 has improvements that include:

AS9102 Rev C Support Added

AS9102 Rev C Excel template added to Default Profile

Part Accountability tab now has a switch to change between Rev B and Rev C

New tokens added to support Rev C fields (click here for list)

Additional Tokens exist to align with Rev C naming conventions.

Implemented feature to replace an existing FAIR via the Net-Inspect Export using the same FAIR number

Re-implemented the ability to re-draw and re-evaluate requirement images in Characteristic Properties

Implemented IDA™ multiple candidate conversion numbering preference

Added ability to export Custom Requirement and Custom Report Fields to and from CSV

Implemented support for the Comment field on Material/Processes CSV import

Added ability to change the Decimal Separator in Drawing Properties on the fly

Profiles save properly now upon import/export

Tolerance Templates are now stored in the Profile

Added "Show Logs Folder" to the Help Menu

Added Automatic Leader Line creation option to Default Balloon Properties

Updated Net-Inspect Validator to reflect most recent Net-Inspect API limitations

Added Predefined List functionality to the Supplier field for Material/Processes and Parts List

Added ability to upload multiple "other" documents at once via the Bill of Documents

Updated various libraries, SDKs, components, and other artifacts to the current supported version

Various IDA™ improvements

Various UI improvements and adjustments

And more…

We are committed to customer satisfaction and are dedicated to making your DISCUS experience even more positive. Visit our website to download this latest version: www.DISCUSsoftware.com

Be sure to attend our DISCUS webinars to see these new features! Sign up below to experience the latest DISCUS has to offer.

DISCUS 2023 U3 provides upgraded features that continue to help the user have a great experience while using DISCUS.

To try out DISCUS 2023 U3, Download the free trial installer.

For questions or a demo, contact [email protected] or call 614-360-2424 ext. 1.

