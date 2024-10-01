Dish on Fish Wants to Help You Go Pescatarian for the 5th Annual National Pescatarian Month

The U.S. Dietary Guidelines recommend consuming at least two to three seafood meals a week. One goal of National Pescatarian Month is to help bolster efforts already underway by retailers, foodservice operators and brands as part of the existing National Seafood Month, also in October. Post this

The U.S. Dietary Guidelines recommend consuming at least two to three seafood meals a week, either at home or in restaurants. One goal of National Pescatarian Month is to help bolster efforts already underway by retailers, foodservice operators and brands as part of the existing National Seafood Month, also in October. The pescatarian curious can find inspiration in October and all year long from Dish on Fish via the campaign's new e-cookbook, "Everyday Seafood Recipes: 100+ Quick and Easy Dishes." The campaign's award-winning blog, Dish on Fish, features recipes, cooking tips, helpful nutrition information and more.

"We just added 17 all-new recipes to our popular e-cookbook, all of which make for quick, easy, delicious and healthy meals and snacks to enjoy during National Pescatarian Month, and all year," said Rima Kleiner, MS, RDN, a registered dietitian-nutritionist who keeps Dish on Fish stocked with inspired recipes, smart meal planning tips, helpful nutrition information and relatable health news. "From Salmon Smash Burgers to Spicy Clam Dip, we have exciting recipes that will satisfy pescatarians, omnivores and everyone in between."

Added Brandon F. Phillips, Vice President of External Affairs and Councils at the National Fisheries Institute, which oversees the Dish on Fish initiative: "We're encouraged by how well people have responded to National Pescatarian Month and our calls to 'Go Pescatarian.' As the sponsor of National Pescatarian Month, we love sharing everything special about seafood in October and all year long."

To learn more about Dish on Fish and National Pescatarian Month, visit dishonfish.com or head to its Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter and Instagram pages.

About National Pescatarian Month

National Pescatarian Month is recognized each October in celebration of Pescatarians and the Pescatarian Diet. This officially designated holiday embraces the health and lifestyle advantages of choosing a pescatarian diet, which consists of seafood and vegetarian options. The holiday encourages consumers to "Go Pescatarian" in October, with a goal of eating at least two to three seafood meals a week, whether enjoyed at a restaurant or prepared at home. National Pescatarian Month is sponsored by the National Fisheries Institute (NFI), a nonprofit organization dedicated to education about seafood safety, sustainability and nutrition. To learn more about National Pescatarian Month, visit NFI's Dish on Fish blog.

About the National Fisheries Institute

The National Fisheries Institute (NFI) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to education about seafood safety, sustainability and nutrition. From seagoing vessels to favorite seafood restaurants, the NFI's diverse member companies bring delicious fish and shellfish to American families. The NFI promotes the federal government's Dietary Guidelines, which suggest that Americans include fish and shellfish in their diets at least twice per week for longer, healthier lives. The NFI and its members are committed to sustainable management of our oceans and to being stewards of our environment through the NFI's embrace of the United Nations' Principles for Responsible Fisheries. The NFI believes the investment it makes in the world's oceans today will provide our children and future generations the health benefits of a plentiful supply of fish and other seafood tomorrow. From responsible aquaculture and a marketplace supporting free trade to ensuring consumers and the media have the facts about the health benefits of fish and shellfish, the NFI and its members support and promote sound public policy based on ground-truth science.

