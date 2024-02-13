Disney x Volvik Golf Balls - Celebrating 100 Years of Magic!

Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, and other iconic Disney characters will be featured on a range of limited-edition packaged sets including Volvik golf balls and collectible ball markers.
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Volvik USA, Inc. (volvik.com) - the world's most innovative manufacturer of multilayer high-performance golf balls, and The Walt Disney Company, the world's premier entertainment company, will release an extensive collection of special golf ball sets in a new collaboration to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of The Walt Disney Company.
Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, and other iconic Disney characters will be featured on a range of limited-edition packaged sets including Volvik golf balls and collectible ball markers. Furthermore, beloved Disney artwork will adorn the packaging throughout the variety of special gift packs and dozen boxes.
"Our first collaboration with The Walt Disney Company for the Marvel x Volvik series has continued to be hugely successful," said Pete Kinney, PGA, President of Volvik USA. "Building on that success in celebration of the 100th Anniversary of The Walt Disney Company is such an honor. Bringing Mickey and his friends to brighten the fairways at a time when the golf industry continues to add new players and greater participation is an absolute thrill. Volvik is so pleased to continue our work with The Walt Disney Company in its mission to entertain and inspire people around the globe with innovative technology."
Volvik Vivid – the original matte finish and multilayer performance golf ball will be the premiere featured model for the new Disney x Volvik collection. The limited-edition sets combine Disney's iconic characters, matching colorways, and Volvik's patented SF Matte technology. The Disney x Volvik Collection will be available in March at retailers and online in a variety of unique package designs ranging in price from $19.99 to $39.99.
Media Contact
Brandon Sowell, Volvik USA, 1 910-420-5584, [email protected], https://volvik.com/
SOURCE Volvik USA
Share this article