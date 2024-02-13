Disney x Volvik Golf Balls - Celebrating 100 Years of Magic!

"Bringing Mickey and his friends to brighten the fairways at a time when the golf industry continues to add new players and greater participation is an absolute thrill." said Pete Kinney, PGA, President of Volvik USA. Post this

"Our first collaboration with The Walt Disney Company for the Marvel x Volvik series has continued to be hugely successful," said Pete Kinney, PGA, President of Volvik USA. "Building on that success in celebration of the 100th Anniversary of The Walt Disney Company is such an honor. Bringing Mickey and his friends to brighten the fairways at a time when the golf industry continues to add new players and greater participation is an absolute thrill. Volvik is so pleased to continue our work with The Walt Disney Company in its mission to entertain and inspire people around the globe with innovative technology."

Volvik Vivid – the original matte finish and multilayer performance golf ball will be the premiere featured model for the new Disney x Volvik collection. The limited-edition sets combine Disney's iconic characters, matching colorways, and Volvik's patented SF Matte technology. The Disney x Volvik Collection will be available in March at retailers and online in a variety of unique package designs ranging in price from $19.99 to $39.99.

