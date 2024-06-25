Disorganized Clinical Knowledge at Healthcare Facilities Results in Poorer Patient Outcomes, C8 Health Survey Finds

Almost half of medical professionals reported witnessing less-than-ideal patient care as a result of poor knowledge access. One in ten of these incidents resulted in patient injury or death. Post this

Additional key findings from the report include:

Almost half of respondents reported witnessing less-than-ideal patient care as a result of poor knowledge access. One in ten of these incidents resulted in patient injury or death. As one responder put it, "It is no exaggeration to say that inefficient knowledge management can have harmful, or even fatal, consequences".

Only one in five can find the knowledge they're looking for 100% of the time.

53% of high-volume consumers of clinical resources do not find their systems to be effective.

50% of hospital administrations consider their knowledge management solutions to be outdated.

"Though hospitals have made progress in how they manage patient data through EMR systems, many are still using outdated systems to manage their clinical resources. This makes it difficult for medical professionals to find the information they need," said Galia Schwartz, CEO at C8 Health. "When providers have to spend more time trying to figure out unintuitive systems, that's less time they have to spend with their patients. Moreover, without managing this content, keeping it updated, and disseminating it efficiently, hospitals struggle to implement their best practices, which significantly impacts patient outcomes and cost of care. With this report, we want to highlight these important issues so we can help hospitals identify and improve them."

About C8 Health

C8 Health is a clinical resource management platform for healthcare providers. It brings clinical resources together and streamlines access to them. By managing and integrating this knowledge into existing workflows, C8 Health creates new operational efficiencies that save time and enhance care delivery.

With C8 Health, healthcare teams get a single, trusted cloud-based platform to centralize clinical resources, disseminate them efficiently, and access them quickly from any device. It empowers teams to make quick decisions, gain alignment, and provide efficient and high-quality patient care. For more information, visit https://c8health.com.

