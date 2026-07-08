DispatchTrack Continues AI Evolution with DT Agent for Customer Delivery Experience

DT Agent is just one piece of the puzzle when it comes to bringing AI-driven efficiency to the supply chain in order to actually make life easier for end customers, customer service teams, dispatchers, and decision makers. We are committed to redefining the last mile with AI. Post this

"What delivery customers want above all is a frictionless experience, and DT Agent is built to provide that at scale," said DispatchTrack CEO and founder Satish Natarajan. "This is more than a simple chatbot—and it's more than a single feature. DT Agent is just one piece of the puzzle when it comes to bringing AI-driven efficiency to the supply chain in order to actually make life easier for end customers, customer service teams, dispatchers, and decision makers. We are committed to redefining the last mile with AI."

Where most simple AI chatbots are limited to answering simple questions, DT Agent is architected to intelligently automate the entire customer lifecycle, from scheduling and rescheduling to delivery feedback. DT Agent currently streamlines customer engagement across a number of use cases:

DT Agent for WISMO: The agent can provide instant answers to customer questions—including common inquiries like "where's my order?" around the clock. Unlike a traditional chatbot, DT Agent is actually able to access order details in real time.

DT Agent for scheduling: Customers can conversationally schedule and reschedule their orders, all within the capacity and scheduling parameters defined by the delivery organization.

DT Agent for address intelligence: DT agent automatically identifies when an address is missing critical details and proactively tries to get those details from the customer—either via conversation or by sending a link to a site readiness form.

DT Agent for feedback: After the delivery or service run is complete, the system automatically initiates satisfaction surveys and captures NPS-style feedback via SMS in a natural, conversational way.

All of this happens with full visibility for dispatchers and customer service staff, so that delivery organizations can easily follow up with customers, get alerts for potential exceptions, and smoothly handle customer questions and issues that have been escalated to a human.

DT Agent is broadly available now to DispatchTrack customers, and is included with the standard two-way messaging capabilities. To request a demo or learn more, visit https://www.dispatchtrack.com/book-a-demo/

About DispatchTrack:

DispatchTrack is the global leader in delivery management software, helping top brands around the globe power successful deliveries 1 million times a day. Since 2010, DispatchTrack's scalable, AI-powered SaaS platform has revolutionized delivery experiences by making them more connected, intuitive, and intelligent. DispatchTrack is trusted by over 2,500 customers, including industry leaders like Ferguson, Samsung, Mattress Firm, and Ryder. When businesses make promises to their customers, DispatchTrack makes sure they deliver.

You can follow DispatchTrack on LinkedIn. Learn more at DispatchTrack.ai

Keywords: logistics AI, delivery management, customer delivery experience, last mile logistics software, WISMO calls, customer surveys, location intelligence, DispatchTrack

Media Contact

Brian Hoey, DispatchTrack, 1 5165121312, [email protected], dispatchtrack.com

SOURCE DispatchTrack