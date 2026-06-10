DispatchTrack Continues AI Portfolio Expansion with Industry-First Driver AI for Automated Driver Voice Briefings

"Driver AI is more than just a voice briefing for the driver: it's a technological building block that will help us create a world where faster, better, and more predictable deliveries are the standard." Post this

Preventable exceptions arise when the driver lacks critical information. They drive around an apartment complex looking for the service elevator or they frantically call the customer for a gate code—even if the customer has already provided that information. The result is slowdowns that annoy the customer and cost team time.

Driver AI solves this problem with no extra interventions from the dispatcher. Parking availability, building/site access codes, notes or instructions from the customer, and other key delivery context is all slotted seamlessly into the driver's existing workflow.

This has a huge operational impact:

Drivers are always aware of last minute changes before they reach the site

Customers notes and instructions don't fall through the cracks

Deliveries get completed quickly and efficiently with minimal time on site

Delivery and service teams are more productive across the board

In addition to gathering and synthesizing publicly available information about the delivery location (likelihood of parking availability, detached house or apartment, etc.), it also collects context from the most recent conversations between the business and the customer—including conversations via DT Agent, DispatchTrack's AI system for customer engagement.

"DispatchTrack's north star is making every aspect of the delivery process more efficient—which means injecting AI into elements of the last mile workflow that other technology providers haven't necessarily considered." said DispatchTrack cofounder Shailu Satish. "Driver AI is more than just a voice briefing for the driver: it's a technological building block that will help us create a world where faster, better, and more predictable deliveries are the standard."

Driver AI is broadly available now to DispatchTrack customers. To request a demo or learn more, visit https://www.dispatchtrack.com/book-a-demo/

About DispatchTrack:

DispatchTrack is the global leader in delivery management software, helping top brands around the globe power successful deliveries 1 million times a day. Since 2010, DispatchTrack's scalable, AI-powered SaaS platform has revolutionized delivery experiences by making them more connected, intuitive, and intelligent. DispatchTrack is trusted by over 2,500 customers, including industry leaders like Ferguson, Samsung, Mattress Firm, and Ryder. When businesses make promises to their customers, DispatchTrack makes sure they deliver.

You can follow DispatchTrack on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Brian Hoey, DispatchTrack, 1 5165121312, [email protected], dispatchtrack.com

SOURCE DispatchTrack