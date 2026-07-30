DispatchTrack Launches DataSense to Connect Managers and Executives Directly to Their Delivery Data with AI

Logistics executives don't need more dashboards—they need a way to intuitively connect to their operational data to make meaningful decisions. Post this

DataSense represents an important stage in DispatchTrack's ongoing AI transformation, which has embedded intelligence throughout the platform—from automated report summaries to automated customer engagement through DT Agent and driver empowerment via Driver AI. DataSense extends that transformation to the point of decision-making, giving leaders direct, conversational access to the data that drives their operations.

"Logistics executives don't need more dashboards—they need a way to intuitively connect to their operational data to make meaningful decisions," said DispatchTrack CEO and Founder Satish Natarajan. "DataSense is our answer to that pressing need. We've prioritized an AI-first approach to making deliveries more efficient, and this accelerates those efforts by putting instant intelligence directly in the hands of the decision-makers who need it most."

DataSense is available today to managers and executives on qualifying DispatchTrack plans.

About DispatchTrack:

DispatchTrack is the global leader in delivery management software, helping top brands around the globe power successful deliveries 1 million times a day. Since 2010, DispatchTrack's scalable, AI-powered SaaS platform has revolutionized delivery experiences by making them more connected, intuitive, and intelligent. DispatchTrack is trusted by over 2,500 customers, including industry leaders like Ferguson, Samsung, Mattress Firm, and Ryder. When businesses make promises to their customers, DispatchTrack makes sure they deliver.

You can follow DispatchTrack on LinkedIn.

Keywords: DispatchTrack, DataSense, AI-powered logistics, conversational AI, delivery management software, last-mile delivery, operational insights, business intelligence, logistics AI, delivery data

Media Contact

Brian Hoey, DispatchTrack, 1 5165121312, [email protected], dispatchtrack.com

SOURCE DispatchTrack