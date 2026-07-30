DispatchTrack Launches DataSense to Connect Managers and Executives Directly to Their Delivery Data with AI

Logistics executives and managers need a way to intuitively connect with their operational data to make meaningful decisions. DataSense solves that challenge with a conversational AI layer embedded directly in the DispatchTrack platform.
CAMPBELL, Calif., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DispatchTrack, the global leader in last-mile delivery management platform, today announced the launch of DataSense, a conversational AI layer enabling executives and decision-makers to ask direct questions about their delivery operations in plain language and receive instant, accurate answers.
With DataSense, users gain a single interface from which to query their delivery data (e.g. "What percentage of deliveries were delayed last week?" or "Which zip code had the highest delivery volume last month?") and receive a direct answer—all without building reports, exporting data, or navigating dashboards. This added layer of intelligence makes turning delivery data into clear, actionable insights the work of an instant.
DataSense represents an important stage in DispatchTrack's ongoing AI transformation, which has embedded intelligence throughout the platform—from automated report summaries to automated customer engagement through DT Agent and driver empowerment via Driver AI. DataSense extends that transformation to the point of decision-making, giving leaders direct, conversational access to the data that drives their operations.
"Logistics executives don't need more dashboards—they need a way to intuitively connect to their operational data to make meaningful decisions," said DispatchTrack CEO and Founder Satish Natarajan. "DataSense is our answer to that pressing need. We've prioritized an AI-first approach to making deliveries more efficient, and this accelerates those efforts by putting instant intelligence directly in the hands of the decision-makers who need it most."
DataSense is available today to managers and executives on qualifying DispatchTrack plans.
About DispatchTrack:
DispatchTrack is the global leader in delivery management software, helping top brands around the globe power successful deliveries 1 million times a day. Since 2010, DispatchTrack's scalable, AI-powered SaaS platform has revolutionized delivery experiences by making them more connected, intuitive, and intelligent. DispatchTrack is trusted by over 2,500 customers, including industry leaders like Ferguson, Samsung, Mattress Firm, and Ryder. When businesses make promises to their customers, DispatchTrack makes sure they deliver.
You can follow DispatchTrack on LinkedIn.
Keywords: DispatchTrack, DataSense, AI-powered logistics, conversational AI, delivery management software, last-mile delivery, operational insights, business intelligence, logistics AI, delivery data
Media Contact
Brian Hoey, DispatchTrack, 1 5165121312, [email protected], dispatchtrack.com
SOURCE DispatchTrack
Share this article