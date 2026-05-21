DispatchTrack Launches DT WMS, a Warehouse Management System Purpose-Built for 3PLs

DispatchTrack's multi-tenant system solves 3PL challenges other WMS solutions ignore—including multi-retailer/commingled inventory, cross-dock flow, and AI-driven billing and settlement automation via natural language
CAMPBELL, Calif., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DispatchTrack today announced the release of DT WMS, a warehouse management system designed specifically for third-party logistics providers (3PLs). Unlike traditional WMS platforms built for a single brand running its own warehouse, DT WMS is architected from the ground up for the way 3PLs actually operate. It natively supports shared inventory, multiple retailers under one roof, cross-dock freight, and all the billing and settlement complexity that comes with that.
3PLs receive inbound shipments from dozens of retailers and manufacturers, often commingling inventory across clients to maximize space and labor, move freight straight from inbound to outbound docks without ever putting it away, and have to bill clients accurately for every touch—then pay drivers and carriers correctly on the other side.
DT WMS is built for precisely that operating model.
DispatchTrack's new solution supports the full warehouse workflow. It handles inbound (ASN, receiving, QC, putaways), outbound (sales orders, wave, pick, pack, stage, ship, etc.), and beyond with capabilities that conventional WMS software treats as afterthoughts:
- AI-enabled billing and settlement: 3PLs can describe client billing and driver settlement rules in natural language and AI turns it into defined rules that can be applied automatically. The result is accurate, auditable invoices with a fraction of the effort.
- Multi-tenant/multi-retailer operations: Every record is scoped to its client, so a single warehouse can run multiple retailers with complete data separation, all on a single unified system.
- Commingled inventory: 3PLs can commingle stock from multiple clients without jeopardizing per-client ownership tracking, visibility, or billing accuracy.
- Cross-dock workflows: Freight moves directly from inbound to outbound without unnecessary putaway, and the system tracks the handoff end to end.
Warehouse and delivery management in one platform: Because DT WMS is integrated with DispatchTrack, the warehouse and the last mile share one system—orders flow seamlessly into routing, dispatching, and tracking without anyone manually moving data around.
"DispatchTrack's mission has always been to reduce friction and simplify complexity across last mile deliveries, especially for 3PLs," said Satish Natarajan, founder and CEO of DispatchTrack. "The WMS solutions on the market right now don't effectively solve 3PL challenges, and the status quo makes it difficult for warehouse operations to flow efficiently into the last mile. That's why we took it upon ourselves to build a WMS that actually makes 3PLs' lives easier."
DT WMS is currently available by invitation only. To request a demo or learn more, visit https://www.dispatchtrack.com/book-a-demo/
About DispatchTrack:
DispatchTrack is the global leader in delivery management software, helping top brands around the globe power successful deliveries 1 million times a day. Since 2010, DispatchTrack's scalable, AI-powered SaaS platform has revolutionized delivery experiences by making them more connected, intuitive, and intelligent. DispatchTrack is trusted by over 2,500 customers, including industry leaders like Ferguson, Samsung, Mattress Firm, and Ryder. When businesses make promises to their customers, DispatchTrack makes sure they deliver.
You can follow DispatchTrack on LinkedIn.
Keywords: warehouse management system, WMS, 3PL software, third-party logistics, commingled inventory, cross-dock, warehouse billing, driver settlement, multi-tenant WMS, DispatchTrack
Media Contact
Brian Hoey, DispatchTrack, 1 516-512-1312, [email protected], https://www.dispatchtrack.com/
SOURCE DispatchTrack
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