DispatchTrack Launches DT WMS, a Warehouse Management System Purpose-Built for 3PLs

"The WMS solutions on the market right now don't effectively solve 3PL challenges, and the status quo makes it difficult for warehouse operations to flow efficiently into the last mile. That's why we took it upon ourselves to build a WMS that actually makes 3PLs' lives easier." Post this

DT WMS is built for precisely that operating model.

DispatchTrack's new solution supports the full warehouse workflow. It handles inbound (ASN, receiving, QC, putaways), outbound (sales orders, wave, pick, pack, stage, ship, etc.), and beyond with capabilities that conventional WMS software treats as afterthoughts:

AI-enabled billing and settlement: 3PLs can describe client billing and driver settlement rules in natural language and AI turns it into defined rules that can be applied automatically. The result is accurate, auditable invoices with a fraction of the effort.

Multi-tenant/multi-retailer operations: Every record is scoped to its client, so a single warehouse can run multiple retailers with complete data separation, all on a single unified system.

Commingled inventory: 3PLs can commingle stock from multiple clients without jeopardizing per-client ownership tracking, visibility, or billing accuracy.

Cross-dock workflows: Freight moves directly from inbound to outbound without unnecessary putaway, and the system tracks the handoff end to end.

Warehouse and delivery management in one platform: Because DT WMS is integrated with DispatchTrack, the warehouse and the last mile share one system—orders flow seamlessly into routing, dispatching, and tracking without anyone manually moving data around.

"DispatchTrack's mission has always been to reduce friction and simplify complexity across last mile deliveries, especially for 3PLs," said Satish Natarajan, founder and CEO of DispatchTrack. "The WMS solutions on the market right now don't effectively solve 3PL challenges, and the status quo makes it difficult for warehouse operations to flow efficiently into the last mile. That's why we took it upon ourselves to build a WMS that actually makes 3PLs' lives easier."

DT WMS is currently available by invitation only. To request a demo or learn more, visit https://www.dispatchtrack.com/book-a-demo/

About DispatchTrack:

DispatchTrack is the global leader in delivery management software, helping top brands around the globe power successful deliveries 1 million times a day. Since 2010, DispatchTrack's scalable, AI-powered SaaS platform has revolutionized delivery experiences by making them more connected, intuitive, and intelligent. DispatchTrack is trusted by over 2,500 customers, including industry leaders like Ferguson, Samsung, Mattress Firm, and Ryder. When businesses make promises to their customers, DispatchTrack makes sure they deliver.

You can follow DispatchTrack on LinkedIn.

Keywords: warehouse management system, WMS, 3PL software, third-party logistics, commingled inventory, cross-dock, warehouse billing, driver settlement, multi-tenant WMS, DispatchTrack

Media Contact

Brian Hoey, DispatchTrack, 1 516-512-1312, [email protected], https://www.dispatchtrack.com/

SOURCE DispatchTrack