DispatchTrack Launches Strategic Planner to Optimize Multi-Week Planning Platform for Route-Based Operations

Strategic Planner gives operators the ability to provide delivery time window choices during the end-customer onboarding process using the power of modern routing—all without sacrificing the route stability their customers depend on. Post this

Strategic Planner replaces the status quo with a living master route plan that easily integrates with daily execution. Key features include:

Multi-week cycle optimization: Customers on weekly, biweekly, and monthly frequencies are woven into balanced, capacity-aware routes across the full planning cycle.

Time and cost visibility: Planners see the time and cost impact of each change side by side, accept or reject each one individually, and can roll any edit back.

Sales territory planning: The same platform designs and balances sales rep territories, keeping pre-sales coverage and delivery routes aligned.

Route stability controls: Planners lock proven routes, review every proposed change before it lands, and keep schedules consistent across weeks—so optimization never disrupts what already works.

Continuous plan maintenance: New customers, cancellations, and schedule changes flow directly into live route plans, automatically or with one-click review.

AI-assisted data onboarding: Users describe their customer files in natural language, and AI converts them into repeatable import pipelines alongside a full JSON API for system-to-system integration.

Because Strategic Planner integrates with DispatchTrack's core platform, multi-week route plans can be seamlessly imported into DispatchTrack for efficient daily last-mile execution. Integration with other route execution platforms is also available.

"Most operators manage their plans today with a patchwork of spreadsheets, route books, and institutional memory. Maybe they commission a re-routing project every few years, but plans decay quickly as customers come and go," said Satish Natarajan, founder and CEO of DispatchTrack. "Strategic Planner gives operators the ability to provide delivery time window choices during the end-customer onboarding process using the power of modern routing—all without sacrificing the route stability their customers depend on. When combined with DispatchTrack's MCP Server capabilities, it makes the entire onboarding process agentic for our operators."

The platform serves route-based businesses across uniform and linen rental, food and beverage distribution, bottled water and coffee services, propane and fuel delivery, medical and industrial gas exchange, shredding and waste collection, home care and scheduled medical deliveries, pest control, lawn and pool services, preventive maintenance, vending, and direct-store-delivery distribution of every kind. It is available now as a standalone offering.

About DispatchTrack:

DispatchTrack is the global leader in delivery management software, helping top brands around the globe power successful deliveries 1 million times a day. Since 2010, DispatchTrack's scalable, AI-powered SaaS platform has revolutionized delivery experiences by making them more connected, intuitive, and intelligent. DispatchTrack is trusted by over 2,500 customers, including industry leaders like Ferguson, Samsung, Mattress Firm, and Ryder. When businesses make promises to their customers, DispatchTrack makes sure they deliver.

You can follow DispatchTrack on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Brian Hoey, DispatchTrack, 1 5165121312, [email protected], dispatchtrack.com

SOURCE DispatchTrack