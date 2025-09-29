Dispensify Announces Strategic Partnership with CloudBox to Deliver Turnkey Cannabis Technology Solutions

Dispensify has partnered with CloudBox to deliver integrated cannabis retail and inventory solutions that streamline compliance, enhance efficiency, and improve the customer experience.

PHOENIX, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dispensify, a leading provider of cannabis technology and retail solutions, is proud to announce a new partnership with CloudBox, the innovative smart inventory company. Together, the companies will deliver fully integrated, turnkey solutions designed to improve compliance, streamline operations, and enhance the customer experience across the cannabis industry.

CloudBox's smart containers provide real-time, sensor-based tracking of cannabis inventory, eliminating manual inventory counting, shrinkage, and simplifying compliance. When paired with Dispensify's self-service kiosks and retail technology, dispensaries gain an end-to-end solution that connects inventory management with customer interaction. This integration enables accurate, live product availability at the point of sale, automated compliance reporting, and actionable analytics for both operators and regulators.

"By combining Dispensify's retail expertise with CloudBox's cutting-edge inventory technology, we are able to offer dispensaries a solution that is not only compliant, but also simple, scalable, and built for long-term success," said Ryan Lagace, Partner at Dispensify. "This partnership reflects our commitment to helping cannabis businesses reduce risk, improve efficiency, and deliver a better shopping experience for their customers."

"We're thrilled to partner with Dispensify, a leader in cannabis retail systems that shares our commitment to delivering seamless, enterprise-grade technology," said Quentin Sauvage, CEO of CloudBox. "By integrating CloudBox's secure, scalable cloud infrastructure with Dispensify's end-to-end retail and IT platform, we're empowering cannabis operators to launch faster, scale smarter, and deliver an elevated customer experience. Together, we're redefining how dispensaries can modernize operations and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry."

With this collaboration, Dispensify and CloudBox are positioning themselves at the forefront of cannabis technology innovation. The two companies will work together to roll out integrated solutions across multiple states, providing operators with the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly regulated and competitive market.

