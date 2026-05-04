Display Week 2026: SunLED's Near-Infrared Technology Turns Screens into Wellness Devices

"Our technology can be integrated into almost any screen-based product to improve the well-being of its users and fundamentally change indoor screen time for everyone, from children and employees to the elderly," said Dr. Anne Berends, CEO, CTO and founder, SunLED Life Science. Post this

All indoor lighting and displays lack NIR, an essential part of the solar spectrum that makes up 50% of sunlight. The average person spends 90% of their waking hours indoors and has seven hours of screen time, deprived of NIR light, which can lead to adverse health effects. As windows filter out NIR, even sunlight that passes through them cannot help address the growing global health issues caused by modern indoor lifestyles. Near-infrared light boosts cellular energy production by activating mitochondria, the 'powerplant' of the cell. Scientific literature has shown a range of health and well-being benefits of NIR, including improved eye comfort and reduced fatigue. SunLED Life Science's patented NIR light technology is proven in clinical studies to enhance mood and energy, lower inflammation markers, and promote heart health.

SunLED Life Science Technology Integration.

SunLED Life Science's patented technology integrates with computer and laptop screens, webcams, and car interiors. At Display Week 2026, SunLED Life Science will demo three prototypes that bring its patented NIR technology directly into everyday devices. The first two prototypes include a laptop and an external monitor with NIR LEDs built into the bezel—mirroring how webcams evolved from clip-ons to standard features. The third prototype is a smartphone case prototype that delivers NIR light to users during normal screen time, tapping into the device people use most. Together, the three prototypes demonstrate how SunLED's NIR technology makes wellness effortless by integrating into the products people already rely on daily.

"Today's modern lifestyle hinders people from exposure to the very driver of life on Earth – sunlight. Our ancestors spent centuries outdoors in the sun. We are spending time in the office or at home: working, studying, and enjoying our free time while looking at screens, we barely get the amount of sunlight our bodies need," said Dr. Anne Berends, CTO and co-founder of SunLED. "Our technology can be integrated into almost any screen-based product to improve the well-being of its users and fundamentally change indoor screen time for everyone, from children and employees to the elderly. We envision a world where everyone has access to the benefits of natural sunlight even while indoors at work, at home, or driving in a vehicle."

At Display Week, SunLED will also showcase SunBooster, an easy-to-use, USB-C-powered device that attaches to computer monitors and laptops. As the first near-infrared device designed for everyday use, SunBooster brings the wellness-supporting qualities of natural sunlight indoors, enabling users to integrate these benefits effortlessly into their daily routines. SunBooster has launched in the EU and will launch in the US market in May.

Contact [email protected] to set up a meeting at Display Week 2026 between May 5-7 in Los Angeles, access the Display Week Press Kit here, or learn more at https://sunled.health.

About SunLED Life Science

SunLED Life Science researches and develops lighting solutions that bring the health benefits of sunlight indoors. Our patented and scientifically proven Near-Infrared technology promotes health and well-being, and easily integrates into various devices, such as screens, luminaires, car dashboards, and more. We envision a world where everyone can access the benefits of natural sunlight indoors.

Founded in 2024, SunLED Life Science is a privately held company headquartered in Amsterdam. Follow SunLED Life Science on LinkedIn or learn more at https://sunled.health.

Media Contact

Mindy M. Hull, Mercury Global Partners for SunLED Life Science, 1 415 889 9977, [email protected], https://sunled.health

Michael Held-Hernandez, Mercury Global Partners for SunLED Life Science, 1 480 306 1154, [email protected], https://sunled.health

SOURCE SunLED Life Science