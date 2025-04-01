Disrupting $2 Trillion in Business Delays: How Quarrio's Conversational AI Closes the Data Gap

"Businesses aren't struggling because they lack data —they're struggling because they can't access it quickly enough." — KG Charles-Harris, Co-Founder and CEO of Quarrio Post this

The complexity of these systems is often the primary barrier. Legacy business intelligence tools often require specialized knowledge and lengthy learning curves, slowing down decision-making and limiting access to critical information. "Our organizations have become so complex that we have a hard time managing," explains Charles-Harris. Despite the abundance of operational data, companies are frequently unable to turn it into actionable insights.

Quarrio's AI-powered platform is designed to break through these barriers by offering a conversational interface that allows users to query data in natural language. "Business people don't want to learn query languages. They just want the answer," says Charles-Harris. "But if it takes more than three minutes to learn, user adoption drops precipitously."

Quarrio's Real-Time Insights: Revolutionizing Decision-Making for Business Leaders

For business leaders like VPs of sales, the ability to access critical information quickly can mean the difference between success and costly setbacks. Yet, in many mid-sized to large organizations, generating reports often takes weeks.

"If I want to ask any questions outside standard dashboards, it takes an average of two to three weeks to get that report back," says KG Charles-Harris, Co-Founder and CEO of Quarrio. Their solution leverages real-time accessibility, empowering leaders to make informed decisions without the frustrating delays of traditional reporting systems.

The financial implications of this efficiency are enormous. "We're losing somewhere between $800 billion and $2 trillion per year in the U.S. economy because we're not able to act in real-time," emphasizes Charles-Harris. By eliminating the traditional cycle of data retrieval, analysis, and decision-making, Quarrio accelerates business outcomes. "We're taking a process that used to take quarters and reducing it to seconds," he concludes.

Disrupting $2 Trillion in Delays: KG Charles-Harris Brings Instant Enterprise Insights

https://omny.fm/shows/disruption-interruption/disrupting-2-trillion-in-delays-kg-charles-harris

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kgcharlesharris/

Company Website: https://quarrio.com/

About KG Charles-Harris

KG Charles-Harris is the Co-Founder and CEO of Quarrio, an AI-powered platform that revolutionizes how businesses access and interpret data. By combining natural language processing and machine learning, Quarrio enables non-technical users to engage in conversational analytics, unlocking actionable insights without the need for specialized training. With a career spanning over two decades, KG has consistently driven innovation in Big Data and analytics, making advanced technology accessible to companies of all sizes.

An accomplished entrepreneur, KG previously co-founded EMANIO, where he introduced industry-leading data integration and predictive analytics tools. His groundbreaking work in technology earned him the United Nations Global Young Entrepreneur Award, presented by Secretary-General Kofi Annan at the UN's 7th World Summit of Young Entrepreneurs. KG also co-founded GenoMar, a genomics company dedicated to advancing food safety and aquaculture, further demonstrating his ability to apply cutting-edge technology to solve real-world challenges.

In addition to his entrepreneurial endeavors, KG has a background in technology investment banking and private equity, having founded Nesta Advisors & Capital and led major biotechnology M&A initiatives. He is also deeply committed to social impact, establishing health clinics in developing countries, supporting inner-city education through the M3 Foundation, and co-founding OMOD to promote social justice in Europe. KG's leadership continues to bridge innovation and positive societal change.

