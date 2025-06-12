Disrupting $280B in Construction Waste: Olfa Hamdi Restores Project Productivity

"Whether it's a refinery project or a new data center, the problem is the same—we don't speak the same language" — Olfa Hamdi, Co-Founder and CEO of Concord Project Technologies Post this

Breaking Construction's Status Quo

The construction industry has long been resistant to change, with inefficiencies deeply embedded in its operations. Hamdi highlights the severe waste across projects, especially in labor productivity. For example, in a $100 million construction project, at least $50 to $55 million is spent on labor alone. However, the industry average for "uptime," or the time labor is actually spent delivering and installing equipment in the field, is less than 30%. This inefficiency directly impacts project timelines and budgets.

"Too often, crews are left waiting—for equipment, for drawings, for instructions. It's not just wasted time; it's wasted potential," explains Hamdi.

Additionally, the disconnect among key stakeholders including business executives, engineers, and procurement teams has perpetuated inefficiencies for decades. This misalignment leads to claims, cost overruns, and delays that have become the industry's long-accepted norm.

"Whether it's a refinery project or a new data center, the problem is the same—we don't speak the same language," highlights Hamdi. Without a standardized framework to connect all stakeholders, inefficiency will continue to plague projects at every stage.

Advanced Work Packaging Redefines Project Management

Hamdi's Advanced Work Packaging (AWP) offers a disruptive solution to this chronic problem. AWP is a data-driven framework designed to align engineering, procurement, and construction teams from the very beginning of a project. By creating a shared "language" across stakeholders, AWP ensures that projects are designed with predictability and efficiency from the outset.

This innovative methodology standardizes work processes, integrates key functions early in project planning, and reduces the risk of miscommunication. "AWP brings construction professionals into the conversation from the very beginning. We start planning before the foundation is even laid, aligning every player at every step."

Projects using AWP have seen up to a 35% improvement in labor productivity, significantly cutting costs and schedules. Additionally, Concord Project Technologies has democratized the methodology through certification programs, training over 6,000 professionals globally. "When knowledge is accessible, the industry transforms. It's about empowering people with clarity and alignment," Hamdi concludes.

About Olfa Hambi

Olfa Hamdi is a globally recognized pioneer in capital project innovation and a powerful advocate for democratic reform. As the Founder and CEO of Concord Project Technologies, she is transforming the construction industry through Advanced Work Packaging (AWP)—a strategic, data-driven framework that enhances capital project delivery for industrial Owner and EPC companies around the world. Concord's mission is to drive predictability in $50B of capital spending and certify 25,000 professionals in AWP by 2025.

A thought leader in construction productivity, Hamdi co-authored the industry-standard AWP implementation resource for the Construction Industry Institute (CII) and holds dual master's degrees in Capital Project Management from the University of Texas at Austin and Engineering from École Centrale de Lille. She also earned a credential in Alternative Dispute Resolution for construction conflicts from Texas School of Law and is a fellow of the State Bar of Texas Construction Law Section.

In addition to her leadership in engineering and innovation, Hamdi is a vocal proponent of economic freedom and democracy in her native Tunisia. As the founder and president of the Center for Strategic Studies on Tunisia, she works to strengthen U.S.–Tunisia ties and advance strategic, market-driven reforms. Despite facing political threats—including those to her personal safety—she remains committed to building a future rooted in innovation, rule of law, and opportunity for all.

References

1. Yaqub, Mohammad. "Construction Cost Overrun Statistics: A Must Know (2025)." Contimod, 10 Mar. 2025, contimod.com/construction-cost-overrun-statistics/.

2. GlobeNewswire. "Slow Payments Cost $280 Billion in 2024, Threaten U.S. Construction Industry's Financial Health." GlobeNewswire News Room, Oct. 2024, globenewswire.com/news-release/2024/10/01/2955968/0/en/Slow-Payments-Cost-280-Billion-in-2024-Threaten-U-S-Construction-Industry-s-Financial-Health.html.

