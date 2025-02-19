Disrupting Academia: David Hatami's Vision for Ethical AI in Higher Education

"We have a responsibility to teach AI literacy now. We are setting the bar for how the first generation of digital natives will teach subsequent generations to utilize technology" — David Hatami, Managing Director and Founder of EduPolicy.ai Post this

Bridging this AI divide is crucial to ensuring its responsible and effective use in education. "What we're really looking at is a cultural paradigm shift," says Hatami. "Technology is advancing faster than we are, and as a society, we must recalibrate to keep up." But resistance alone will not stop AI's influence. Without proper guidance, students will turn to AI anyway—without oversight, structure, or ethical considerations.

The Challenges of AI Without Clear Policies

Without clear policies, academic institutions are facing a growing backlog of AI-related integrity cases. Some faculty members reject AI outright, relying on detection tools to penalize students, while others offer second chances or escalate cases to the administration. "We're creating an adversarial system where students claim they didn't use AI, the software says they did, and administrators are left chasing their tails," Hatami explains. "Every institution handles it differently, leading to inconsistency, frustration, and an overwhelmed administration."

Meanwhile, students—who have grown up in a digital-first world—naturally turn to AI as a learning tool. Banning it doesn't stop its use; it just drives it underground, leaving students without proper guidance. "The only ones benefiting from this cycle are the tech companies selling detection software," Hatami notes. Institutions must decide whether to keep fighting a losing battle or implement structured, transparent policies that prepare students for the future.

EduPolicy.ai: A Data-Driven Approach to AI Governance

Many institutions are rushing to implement AI policies without first assessing how students, faculty, and administrators perceive and use AI. "Administrators have the authority to dictate policy, but it behooves them to acknowledge the challenge and recognize they're not where they need to be," Hatami emphasizes.

Without a grounded understanding of AI's role in academia, policies risk being out of touch with reality. EduPolicy.ai works with institutions to gather data-driven insights, implement targeted training, and establish adaptive governance models that keep pace with AI's rapid evolution. "We've developed a methodology that helps institutions assess their standing—gathering insights from students, faculty, administrators, and staff," Hatami explains. "By integrating this information into customized training and governance programs, we ensure institutions aren't just reacting to AI but actively shaping its responsible use in education."

Links

Disrupting Academia: David Hatami's Quest for AI Innovation with Integrity

https://omny.fm/shows/disruption-interruption/disrupting-academia-david-hatami-s-quest-for-ai-in

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/david-h-b288114/

Company Website: https://edupolicy.ai/

Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you will hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.

Disruption Interruption can be listened to in Apple's App Store and Spotify.

About David Hatami

David Hatami is a leading expert in AI ethics and policy, specializing in the responsible integration of artificial intelligence in higher education and industry. As the Founder and Managing Director of EduPolicy.ai, he develops frameworks and best practices that help institutions navigate the ethical and operational challenges of AI adoption.

With over 25 years of experience in higher education administration, curriculum development, and faculty training, David has worked across traditional universities, community colleges, and proprietary education programs. His expertise spans online pedagogy, student services, and academic operations, giving him a deep, systemic understanding of the education landscape.

Throughout his career, David has collaborated with institutions such as Career Education Corporation, St. Leo University, and Charter Universities, shaping policies and designing AI-driven educational solutions. In addition to his work in education, he holds an active Florida Health and Life insurance license and remains committed to lifelong learning and professional development.

A sought-after keynote speaker and thought leader, David is passionate about ensuring AI enhances, rather than compromises, the quality, accessibility, and ethics of education.

About Karla Jo Helms

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

