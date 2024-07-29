Disrupting AEC Norms: Frank Lazzaro on AI Revolutionary Industry Practices

"Facing this new era is around being flexible and understanding that there's constant change," Frank Lazzaro says. "Focusing on solutions rather than unsolvable problems is key to navigating the ever-evolving landscape." Post this

He highlights that AI is crucial for reducing administrative overhead and boosting productivity within the sector. Automating tasks like summarizing meeting notes and managing emails with AI enhances utilization rates and profitability. The broader impact of AI spans various sectors, with reports of a 20-25% productivity increase.

Transforming the AEC Industry

Lazzaro envisions AI transforming the AEC industry by automating Request for Proposal (RFP) evaluations and tasks like proposal writing, benefiting smaller firms by leveling the playing field and enhancing their competitiveness.

He explains to KJ that, while older leaders may resist technology, the rise of tech-savvy millennials accelerates adoption. "Millennials grew up with technology and are now becoming leaders, pushing for more tech integration," he observed.

Future Innovations in AEC

Looking ahead, Lazzaro shares his optimism about the widespread adoption of AI in the AEC industry. "The industry is becoming very aware of the benefits of AI. With the right training and messaging, firms are now figuring out how to implement these technologies. This will undoubtedly transform the industry," he concluded.

Disrupting Stagnant AEC Industries: Topping Off 30% More Utilization Efficiencies with Frank Lazaro

