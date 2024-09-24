Disrupting Africa's Logistics Landscape: How ApexLoads is Revolutionizing Supply Chain Connectivity

"Our biggest goal is to own the infrastructure, not to replace people's jobs. Think of it like YouTube, connecting content creators with the right audience. That's the vision I have for ApexLoads." — Charles Thuo, CEO of ApexLoads, on revolutionizing Africa's logistics industry. Post this

Thuo highlights that they've develop a system tailored to Africa's unique logistics needs: "Africa is creating new trade regions to boost intra-African trade. But how does a broker in Kenya connect with a transporter in Nigeria? We are making that connection possible."

Addressing Cash Flow and Enhancing Logistics Efficiency

ApexLoads is committed to improving logistics efficiency while addressing the critical cash flow challenges faced by transporters. In its next phase of development, the company plans to introduce invoice factoring services, allowing transporters to receive advance cash against their invoices. This will help maintain cash flow and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to financial support, ApexLoads is dedicated to promoting better logistics practices across Africa. The company will offer workshops and educational programs for brokers, equipping them with the knowledge and tools necessary to adopt more effective practices. This will contribute to a more harmonized and efficient logistics network.

By fostering a culture of continuous improvement, ApexLoads aims to attract investment and support Africa's growth as a key player in global trade. "We aim to allow people to focus on their core business while we handle the manual tasks for them," said Charles Thuo.

Looking to the Future: Synergies and Expansion

Beyond its current business processes, ApexLoads is exploring opportunities to expand its reach both within Africa and globally. Thuo notes, "Many investors are still unfamiliar with Africa, but we're working to educate them and raise awareness about the opportunities available on the continent."

Links

Disrupting Africa's Logistics: Aerospace Engineer Charles Thuo Revolutionizes Supply Chains Across Borders: https://omny.fm/shows/disruption-interruption/disrupting-africas-logistics-aerospace-engineer-ch

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/charlesthuo/

X: https://x.com/CharlesThuoh

Company Website: http://www.apexloads.com

Company LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/apexloads

Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you will hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.

Disruption Interruption can be listened to in Apple's App Store and Spotify.

About Disruption InterruptionTM

Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries— MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping, logistics, and more—and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews badasses who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits—and not-so-common—that are changing our economic markets… and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruption-interruption.com.

About Charles Thuo

Charles Thuo is the founder and CEO of ApexLoads. With a strong engineering background, leadership acumen, and practical know-how of logistics, he brings it all together to lead a company that shall make a difference. His quest is to bridge the logistic technology gap between the developed and the emerging markets with Apexloads.

About Karla Jo Helms

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

References

1. Tadesse, Bedassa. "African Countries Could Unlock Billions in Local and Global Trade – What's Working and What's Not." The Conversation, 31 May 2024, theconversation.com/african-countries-could-unlock-billions-in-local-and-global-trade-whats-working-and-whats-not-229882. Accessed 23 Sept. 2024.

Media Inquiries:

Karla Jo Helms

JOTO PR™

727-777-4629

jotopr.com

Media Contact

Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR™, 727-777-4629, [email protected], jotopr.com

SOURCE JOTO PR™