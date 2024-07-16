Disrupting Africa's Technological Future: Terrence Taylor and the "I Am Because We Are" Philosophy

"How do we help Africa leapfrog into a future where every individual can experience the highest sense of well-being and dignity?" - Terrence Taylor Post this

Empowering Africa: AIFT's Mission to Bridge the Technology Gap

The AIFT is dedicated to empowering one billion Africans through education in advanced technologies. Co-founded by Taylor, AIFT aims to bridge the technology gap in Africa and enable individuals to participate fully in the global digital economy.

Born in Sierra Leone, Taylor's illustrious career spans prestigious roles at Google and Meta, bringing a wealth of experience in technology and leadership to his new endeavor. His journey from Wall Street to Johannesburg underscores his commitment to driving impactful global change. Taylor articulates a compelling vision for harnessing AI and other advanced technologies to empower Africans and drive economic growth across the continent. Reflecting on the dangers of technological monopolization, Taylor emphasizes, "It becomes yet another tool for the privileged few to stay privileged".

Empowering Africa's Tech Leaders Through Innovation and Collaboration

AIFT plans to collaborate with industry leaders, educational institutions, and governments to deliver comprehensive training programs that equip individuals with the skills needed to thrive in the digital age. Taylor's vision includes fostering innovation hubs across Africa and nurturing a new generation of tech leaders.

Taylor highlights AIFT's future impact by emphasizing strategic priorities such as pan-African scalability and global partnerships. He envisions a future where empowering Africa through technology allows the entrepreneurs to lead in AI innovation and economic development, creating global ripple effects.

"I am because we are," Taylor remarks, reflecting on the African concept of ubuntu. "This sense of connection and community is what drives me. It's about ensuring that the opportunities created by technology are accessible to all Africans."

About Terrence Taylor

Terrence Taylor is the Founder of the African Institute of Future Technologies, which aims to train one million to one billion individuals in advanced technologies such as AI, robotics, and genetics, preparing Africa to lead by 2050. Born in Sierra Leone and raised in Maryland, Taylor's career began on Wall Street and culminated as CFO for the Internet startup Africa.com in 2001. He transitioned to leadership development at Turner, Harper & Associates in Johannesburg before establishing his own global consultancy. Taylor has worked with Ecobank, Standard Bank, Discovery Limited, and Google, creating impactful leadership development programs and building an internal Organization Development consultancy.

