Disrupting AI with Human-Centered Design: Tatyana Mamut on Harnessing Human Skills

"At Wayfound.ai, we're empowering business users to create not just one AI agent, but an entire team of agents that work collaboratively. This is a game-changer for companies looking to innovate and unlock new ideas." — Tatyana Mamut, Chief Product Officer at Wayfound.ai Post this

Empowering Innovation with Human-Centered AI Design

Wayfound.ai is a no-code platform that enables businesses to build and manage large language model (LLM)-based AI agents. The platform is tailored for mid-market to enterprise companies, particularly for product managers and digital experience innovators. It empowers them to create and experiment with AI agents in real-time without heavy reliance on engineering teams, streamlining innovation and development.

Mamut underscores the importance of human-centered design in technology development, citing the pitfalls of social media as an example of what can go wrong when products are designed without a deep understanding of human behavior. "What I really believe is that technology is one of the driving forces for human evolution," she highlights.

Links

Disrupting AI with Social Sciences: Tatyana Mamut on Reimagining AI Through the Lens of Humanity https://omny.fm/shows/disruption-interruption/tatyana-mamut

Website: https://www.tmamut.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tmamut/

X: https://twitter.com/tmamut

Company Website: https://www.wayfound.ai/

Company LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wayfound-ai/

Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you will hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.

Disruption Interruption can be listened to in Apple's App Store and Spotify.

About Disruption InterruptionTM

Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries— MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping, logistics, and more—and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews badasses who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits—and not-so-common—that are changing our economic markets… and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruption-interruption.com.

About Tatyana Mamut

Tatyana Mamut is the Founder and CEO of Wayfound.ai, specializing in helping companies leverage AI agents for ROI. A transformative leader in Silicon Valley since 2001, she has driven innovation across mobile, social, Web3, and AI technologies. Tatyana has held significant roles at Amazon, Salesforce, Nextdoor, and IDEO, where she created successful products and strategies that enhanced user engagement and revenue. With a PhD in economic and cultural anthropology from UC Berkeley, she is a refugee from eastern Ukraine and resides in San Francisco with her family.

About Karla Jo Helms

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

