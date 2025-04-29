Disrupting Autoimmunity: Dr. Premsrirut Maps the Future of Personalized Immune Care

"By luring autoantibodies to bind to these decoys rather than targeting the body's own tissues, we can restore the natural balance of your immune system." — Dr. Prem Premsrirut, CEO and Executive Director of Micoy Therapeutics Post this

First-of-Its-Kind Solution for a Global Challenge

Dr. Premsrirut unpacks the science behind autoantibodies and their role in triggering inflammatory responses that lead to autoimmune diseases. "The problem occurs when antibodies that should fight off foreign invaders turn against you, attacking your proteins, creating wide-scale inflammation," explains Dr. Premsrirut. These rogue antibodies disrupt the balance of the immune system, leading to chronic conditions that can affect various organs and tissues.

Autoantibodies, commonly overlooked before the COVID-19 pandemic, became spotlighted after groundbreaking studies. Research revealed up to 20% of severe COVID-19 patients had autoantibodies that impaired their immune system by neutralizing critical signaling proteins such as interferons. which play a key role in the body's defense against viruses. Without these proteins, patients become more vulnerable to infections and complications.

"The discovery of how autoantibodies influence severe illness has been a game changer," Dr. Premsrirut adds. "If you know you have these autoantibodies, steps can be taken early to monitor your health, mitigate risks, and prevent further damage." This newfound understanding is paving the way for better diagnostics and personalized approaches to managing autoimmune-related conditions.

Therapeutic Decoys Driving a Medical Revolution

Beyond diagnostics, Micoy is breaking new ground with the creation of therapeutic decoys. These decoys, as Dr. Premsrirut describes, work to attract and neutralize autoantibodies by removing them from circulation entirely. "The idea behind the decoys is simple yet revolutionary," she explains. "By luring autoantibodies to bind to these decoys rather than targeting the body's own tissues, we can restore the natural balance of your immune system."

The implications of such innovation extend beyond preventing severe autoimmune attacks. They also hold potential in mitigating persistent conditions like long COVID, where lingering autoantibodies are suspected to play a role. Furthermore, Dr. Premsrirut hypothesizes that their solutions may one day inform better approaches to managing cancer therapies, where immune regulation plays a nuanced, pivotal role.

About Dr. Prem Premrirut

Dr. Prem Premsrirut is a physician-scientist and biotech innovator leading the charge in RNA-based therapeutics. As Executive Director and CEO of Micoy Therapeutics, she is advancing breakthrough drug development, scaling the business commercially, and building a powerhouse team of experts. Micoy is a spin-off of Mirimus, the first company she co-founded, where she served as President and CEO—growing the team to 180+ employees, securing $10M in nondilutive funding, and progressing novel RNAi therapies from preclinical to clinical stages.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Prem led Mirimus through a rapid and successful pivot into high-volume saliva-based SARS-CoV-2 testing, processing up to 20,000 tests per day at the peak of the crisis. Her unique ability to connect cutting-edge science with scalable solutions has earned her patents in RNAi technology and recognition as a Stony Brook University "40 Under 40" honoree. She holds a Ph.D. in Oncology and Cancer Biology from Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory and brings over 20 years of research experience spanning molecular biology, oncology, and biotechnology.

Prem is also a working mom, passionate chef, and mission-driven leader who believes science should always serve humanity. Her career is guided by a deep sense of empathy and purpose—using her knowledge not just to advance medicine, but to help people in moments when they need it most.

About Karla Jo Helms

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

