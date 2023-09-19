Disrupting Biz Dev for Service Industries with David Ackert

Having a short list of relationships that matter is going to be even more valuable than more transactional relationships that you would have on the periphery. Tweet this

As a business development thought leader and self-professed 'techpreneur', Ackert believes that "We have to get away from being transactions with each other. Having a short list of relationships that matter is going to be even more valuable than more transactional relationships that you would have on the periphery."

Key takeaways:

How to cultivate loyal relationships in the digital age

Common challenges of businesses taking on new CRMs

How to create a shortlist of meaningful relationships

Why solopreneurs can benefit from CRM tools

Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you'll hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.

Disruption Interruption can be listened to via the Podbean app and is available on Apple's App Store and Google Play.

About Disruption Interruption:

Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries — MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping and logistics, and more — and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors, and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews bad a**es who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits — and not-so-common — that are changing our economic markets … and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruptioninterruption.com

About Karla Jo Helms:

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

About David Ackert:

David is Co-Founder and CEO of Ackert, Inc. and its subsidiary, PipelinePlus. He is a highly regarded business development thought leader. Over the past two decades, David has pioneered revenue acceleration programs for hundreds of professional services firms around the globe.

David's work has been published and quoted in several business books and media, including the Los Angeles Times, the National Review, the Daily Journal, the Wall Street Journal, Above the Law, Attorney at Work, The Recorder, and the Los Angeles Business Journal. His Market Leaders Podcast has won several JD Supra Reader's Choice Awards.

He is the founder of several technology platforms including the PipelinePlus software suite. His programs are winners of "Your Honor Awards" in both the U.S. and Canada and have been featured in NLJ's "Technologies on the Rise." David regularly keynotes at partner retreats and speaks at industry conferences. He also serves as a guest lecturer at USC's Marshall School of Business, Carnegie Mellon University, and at the UCLA School of Law. David holds a master's in psychology from the University of Santa Monica and is a Fellow at the College of Law Practice Management.

