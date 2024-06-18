Disrupting Customer Interaction: Dr. Theresa Szczurek Leads Radish Systems' Innovation

"Companies are trying to be more efficient and decrease costs, but they also need to ensure a positive customer experience," Dr. Szczurek states. "ChoiceView is here to fuel that revolution." Post this

That is why Dr. Szczurek's innovative spirit has led Radish Systems to introduce the concept of Visual Interactive Voice Response (IVR) systems and Visual Live Agent interactions in the form of ChoiceView. ChoiceView enables businesses to provide visual information alongside voice calls, allowing users to see images, graphics, and text on their devices during phone conversations.

"Imagine calling a contact center and not only speaking with a representative but also receiving visual information that can be seen and interacted with in real time. This is the future of customer communication," Dr. Szczurek explains.

Radish Systems has made significant impacts in both public and private sectors as well as in several industries such as healthcare, financial services, telecommunications and more. For instance, they collaborated with Mile High United Way to enhance the 211 service, enabling people to find shelters quickly via smartphone during emergencies. In the private sector, Radish Systems improved customer service for a major toy manufacturer during peak seasons, utilizing their technology to gather valuable feedback and enhance overall customer satisfaction.

Innovative Solutions for the Growing Contact Center Market

As the contact center market continues to grow, with billions of dollars at stake, the need for innovative solutions is more critical than ever. "Companies are trying to be more efficient and decrease costs, but they also need to ensure a positive customer experience," Dr. Szczurek states. "Our technology helps achieve both by reducing average handle time, improving first call resolution rates, and enhancing overall customer satisfaction."

Radish Systems' journey from its early days to its current position as an industry leader underscores the importance of innovation and resilience. "Innovators often see needs long before the technology exists to address them. When technology catches up, it's an opportunity to create new ventures and drive change," noted Dr. Szczurek.

About Theresa Szczurek

Dr. Theresa Szczurek's illustrious career spans leadership roles in both private ventures and public service. As Co-founder, COO, and Corporate Board Member of Radish Systems LLC, she spearheaded the development of groundbreaking telecommunications technologies. Her entrepreneurial journey includes leading Radish 1.0 to a successful acquisition and later founding Radish 2.0, which set industry standards in mobile communications. Beyond entrepreneurship, Dr. Szczurek's tenure as Colorado's Chief Information Officer underscored her commitment to advancing information and communications technology across state agencies. A sought-after thought leader and author, she continues to impact the technology landscape through strategic consulting and board memberships, all while fostering innovation and leadership development.

About Karla Jo Helms:

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™.

