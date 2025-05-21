Disrupting Cybercrime: Ross Lazer Unleashes the World's First AI Social Engineer

"Instead of being the weak link, humans can become the most crucial line of defense." — Ross Lazer, Co-Founder and CEO of Mirage Security. Post this

"Over the past decade, cybercrime has shifted from exploiting technical vulnerabilities to targeting individuals directly," explains Lazer. "Attackers use AI to mimic voices and create hyperrealistic phishing content, making traditional training and tools outdated."

Data reveals the alarming nature of these attacks. Lazer shares anecdotes of real-world breaches, like the Scattered Spider incident at MGM resorts, where attackers used deepfake tactics to infiltrate systems by tricking help desk personnel.

Fighting Hackers with the World's First AI Social Engineer

With an innovative approach, Mirage Security is turning the tables on cybercriminals. Lazer describes their cutting-edge AI-powered platform as the world's first AI social engineer. This platform simulates tailored phishing attacks, voice impersonations, and other social engineering tactics in real time to train employees in identifying and countering threats.

"Our technology doesn't just simulate an attack; it mirrors the actual strategies used by today's attackers," Lazer explains. "Whether it's voice phishing, email manipulation, or deepfake video, our simulations expose vulnerabilities organizations overlook, equipping employees with firsthand experience of real-world attack methods."

Mirage Security combines these simulations with non-punitive, personalized training for employees, fostering a culture of proactive engagement in cybersecurity. "Instead of being the weak link," Lazer concludes, "humans can become the most crucial line of defense."

Links

Disrupting Fear: Weaponizing AI to Beat Cybercriminals at Their Own Game with Ross Lazer

https://omny.fm/shows/disruption-interruption/disrupting-fear-weaponizing-ai-to-beat-cybercriminals-at-their-own-game-with-ross-lazer

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rosslazer/

Company LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/miragesecurity/

Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you will hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.

Disruption Interruption can be listened to in Apple's App Store and Spotify.

About Disruption InterruptionTM

Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries— MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping, logistics, and more—and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews badasses who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits—and not-so-common—that are changing our economic markets… and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruption-interruption.com.

About Ross Lazer

Ross Lazer is the Co-Founder and CEO of Mirage Security, a cybersecurity company revolutionizing security awareness through AI. At Mirage, Lazer is building the world's first AI-powered social engineer—an advanced training platform that uses deepfake voice simulations and realistic spear-phishing attacks to help employees recognize and resist social engineering. By analyzing user behavior and delivering tailored, non-punitive training, Mirage aims to build a culture of proactive and supportive security.

Prior to founding Mirage, Lazer was Head of Product at Observe, Inc., where he played a key role in bringing the company from pre-revenue to its first customers. He led product strategy, built cross-functional teams, and introduced an innovative usage-based pricing model. His earlier work at Splunk as a Senior Product Manager included launching tools to combat alert fatigue and managing features that contributed to a 7x revenue increase over three years.

Lazer's entrepreneurial journey began early—he started his first tech consulting business at 13 and later co-founded a digital signage startup while studying at Syracuse University. With a passion for solving complex problems through technology, he now channels his experience into reshaping how people and organizations stay secure in a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

About Karla Jo Helms

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

