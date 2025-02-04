Disrupting Digital Experiences: WEVO's AI-Powered Insights Reshape Customer Trust

"I believe that three years from now, people will look back on marketing and product in 2024 and say that we were in the dark ages," — Nitzan Shaer, CEO of WEVO Post this

As people spend more time online, their expectations for seamless, intuitive interactions continue to rise. Yet, many businesses still struggle to meet these demands, leading to costly consequences. With endless options just a click away, the impact of poor digital experiences extends beyond frustration—it directly affects brand loyalty and revenue.

"We are surrounded by alternatives, and customers are no longer willing to tolerate friction," explains Nitzan Shaer, CEO of WEVO. "Whether it's booking a vacation or making an online purchase, users expect speed and efficiency. If the experience isn't seamless, they move on."

Putting Customer Experience First

While speed to market was once the top priority, many companies began to recognize the hidden cost of rushing an unfinished product. "Brands are starting to realize that if they launch fast and piss off a bunch of users… those users may never return," notes Shaer.

He highlights how companies like MasterCard refuse to A/B test their way to a better product at the expense of customer trust. Instead, they demand that every new feature or digital experience meets a high standard from day one.

"They told me, 'We are no longer willing to use our customers as guinea pigs,'" Shaer shares. Reflecting on this shift, he adds, "I believe that three years from now, people will look back on marketing and product in 2024 and say that we were in the dark ages—because we were willing to experiment on our customers rather than delivering outstanding experiences on day one."

The Simulation Era: How WEVO's AI-Driven Feedback Protects Customers

We're entering a new era where AI is not just creating content but evaluating it—marking the beginning of the simulation era. "You can now predict how different personas, sub-personas, and even micro-personas will react to an ad, digital experience, or new feature before it ever goes live," Shaer says.

This shift isn't just about efficiency; it's about protecting customers from bad experiences while saving companies millions in wasted development and marketing costs. By integrating AI-driven feedback earlier, companies can avoid the expense of developing and launching flawed products. "Most importantly, we're protecting customers from seeing bad products," concludes Shaer.

