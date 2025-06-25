Disrupting Digital Learning: France Hoang Rebuilds Education with Responsible AI

"Imagine a world where students aren't just passively consuming information but actively building tools that help them solve real problems. That's the promise of BooleBox" — Co-Founder and CEO of BooleBox Post this

"Students are already using AI extensively to self-tutor and explore deeper questions. The challenge is transparency," says Hoang. "Professors can only see the end result, not the critical thinking process behind it. For AI to succeed in classrooms, educators need tools that shine a light on how students use AI."

Hoang also points out that access to advanced AI tools creates inequalities. "Some students are paying for premium AI tools, producing superior results compared to their peers. Without equitable access, AI risks widening the digital divide within education," he explains.

BooleBox Brings AI Transparency to Learning

France Hoang's BooleBox is tackling the AI knowledge gap head-on. The platform provides educators and students access to top AI tools with unmatched transparency, allowing professors to see how AI is being used in the learning process.

"BooleBox isn't just about offering tools; it's about creating an environment where AI enables better education," Hoang says. "With our platform, students can collaborate with multiple AI systems or even build their own AI assistants to solve complex, real-world problems. It's an active learning model that makes them future-ready."

Students learn not only their curriculum but also the nuances of AI. For example, marketing students can build their AI bots to assist with specific challenges, learn from their interactions, and develop critical AI enablement skills needed for today's dynamic job market.

"Imagine a world where students aren't just passively consuming information but actively building tools that help them solve real problems. That's the promise of BooleBox," adds Hoang.

About France Hoang

France Hoang is a visionary leader at the intersection of national security, emerging technology, and education. As the Co-Founder and CEO of BooleBox, he is pioneering responsible, AI-powered learning platforms that empower students and educators with smarter, more ethical tools. A serial entrepreneur, France has helped build multiple companies generating over $600 million in revenue and employing more than 1,200 professionals across AI, law, aerospace, defense, and government services.

With over two decades of national security experience, France has served in every branch of the U.S. government—including as Associate White House Counsel and Special Assistant to the President under George W. Bush. He later deployed to Afghanistan as an Executive Officer of a U.S. Army Special Forces company during Operation ENDURING FREEDOM. A graduate in the top 1% of his West Point class and magna cum laude from Georgetown Law, he is one of few to complete both Ranger School and the CPA exam—demonstrating his commitment to disciplined innovation and service.

Beyond business and government, France is a dedicated advocate for global security and veteran support. He chairs Allied Airlift 21 and co-led the first U.S. private charter evacuation flight from Afghanistan after the military withdrawal. His board service includes MAG Aerospace, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, and the Stimson Center, among others. A frequent speaker and published commentator, France continues to lead conversations on leadership, frontier tech, and how trust and service can transform broken systems.

About Karla Jo Helms

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

