Disrupting Digital Rights: Delevit Leads the Charge in Protecting Creators' Content

"Digital harm is a serious and growing concern. With Delevit, we're taking a stand to make sure people know they're not helpless. We provide the resources and support to ensure that their content and reputations remain intact." — Alex Luchinskiy, CEO of Delevit. Post this

Ensuring Security: Delevit's Robust User Verification and Privacy Enhancements

A key feature of Delevit is its stringent user verification process, which prevents misuse of the platform. "We validate each user's identity before they can send notices, ensuring the system isn't abused," Luchinskiy explains. This step differentiates Delevit from many other platforms, where fraudulent notices are more common.

Delevit is set to introduce a new product aimed at safeguarding the personal information of users involved in counter-notice processes, further enhancing privacy and protection.

Transforming Digital Rights Protection: Delevit's Innovative Approach for Creators

Together, Delevit represents a paradigm shift in digital rights protection. By offering user-friendly, efficient platforms, Luchinskiy is ensuring that creators and individuals have the tools they need to protect their content, reputation, and rights in the increasingly complex digital space.

"My entire life, I've sought to improve things, to see them not just as they are but as they could be," said Luchinskiy. "Delevit was born from the realization that creators had few if any, real tools to protect their content. The available solutions either bled them financially or offered minimal control over what could be protected".

Links

Disrupting Digital Rights: Alex Luchinskiy's Game-Changing Approach to Online Content Protection with Delevit https://omny.fm/shows/disruption-interruption/disrupting-digital-rights-alex-luchinskiy-s-game-c

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/alex-delevit/

Company Website: https://www.delevit.com/

Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you will hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.

Disruption Interruption can be listened to in Apple's App Store and Spotify.

About Disruption InterruptionTM

Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries— MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping, logistics, and more—and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews badasses who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits—and not-so-common—that are changing our economic markets… and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruption-interruption.com.

About Alex Luchinskiy

Alex Luchinskiy is the Founder and CEO of Delevit, a technology platform that bridges the gap between technology and legal compliance for Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Online Service Providers (OSPs), online platforms, and websites. Born in Ukraine to a Jewish family, he moved to the U.S. at the age of 12 and developed a passion for electronic and cybersecurity industries, becoming a staunch advocate for digital rights protection. Inspired by a desire to help a close friend and motivated by a personal tragedy, Alex founded Delevit to address the critical need for effective copyright enforcement solutions for creators. The platform empowers users to enforce their copyrights, protect their earnings, and maintain their reputations with intuitive tools that enable easy reporting of infringing links. By facilitating countless content takedowns, Delevit has proven its effectiveness and boosted creators' incomes, while Alex's mission remains focused on helping Online Service Providers reduce legal risks, save time and money, and generate new revenue through optimized and automated DMCA compliance.

About Karla Jo Helms

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

References

1. Barrows, Katie. "Intellectual Property Theft: A Threat to Working People and the Economy - Department for Professional Employees, AFL." CIO, Department for Professional Employees, AFL-CIO, 13 Sept. 2024, dpeaflcio.org/factsheets/intellectual-property-theft-a-threat-to-working-people-and-the-economy.

Media Inquiries:

Karla Jo Helms

JOTO PR™

727-777-4629

Media Contact

Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR™, 727-777-4629, [email protected], jotopr.com

SOURCE JOTO PR™