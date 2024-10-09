Disrupting Drones: Brandon Torres Declet on the Autonomous Robotics Revolution

"That is the future. Autonomous robotics is where the industry is going," says Brandon Torres Declet, CEO of Exyn Technologies. Post this

Second, while drone delivery sounds promising, Torres Declet emphasizes that we're still far from achieving the cost efficiency of traditional last-mile delivery systems perfected by companies like FedEx, UPS, and the Postal Service. The current challenge lies in matching the low cost of conventional delivery services.

"In the next decade, we're going to see more drone deliveries as regulations loosen, technology improves, and unit economics for last-mile delivery get better," he says.

Revolutionizing Public Safety

Autonomous robots have the potential to transform public safety, especially in emergency response situations. Fire departments could deploy drones equipped with thermal cameras to locate trapped individuals or inspect affected areas after disasters, such as Hurricane Katrina, to find survivors. The ability to detect and respond quickly would significantly improve survival rates and reduce risks for rescue teams.

Another promising development is the concept of the "drone in a box." Stationed in remote or high-risk areas, such as California's fire-prone forests, these devices would have "the ability to potentially identify a fire before it turns into a raging inferno," says Torres Declet. These drones could then alert emergency services, allowing authorities to prevent the fire from spreading.

The Future of Autonomous Robotics

Exyn Technologies is currently developing two cutting-edge products aimed at revolutionizing how industries handle 3D mapping and inspections. In challenging environments like mines, where darkness and GPS limitations hinder traditional cameras, this technology provides precise 3D models with centimeter-level accuracy.

"That is the future. Autonomous robotics is where the industry is going," says Brandon Torres Declet, CEO of Exyn Technologies.

Links:

Disrupting Digital Rights: Brandon Torres Declet's Autonomous Robotics Revolution with Exyn Technologies

https://omny.fm/shows/disruption-interruption/disruption-beyond-drones-brandon-torres-declets-au#description

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/brandonddeclet/

X: https://twitter.com/btd75?lang=en

Company Website: http://www.exyntechnologies.com

Company LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exyn-technologies/

Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you will hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.

Disruption Interruption can be listened to in Apple's App Store and Spotify.

About Disruption InterruptionTM

Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries— MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping, logistics, and more—and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews badasses who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits—and not-so-common—that are changing our economic markets… and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruption-interruption.com.

About Brandon Torres Declet

Brandon Torres Declet is the Chief Executive Officer and Board Director at Exyn Technologies, a leader in autonomous aerial robotics designed for real-time 3D mapping in high-risk, GPS-denied environments. With over 25 years of experience, Brandon is a successful entrepreneur, C-suite executive, and policy expert in the drone industry. Prior to joining Exyn, he served as CEO of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. and founded MEASURE, an aerial intelligence company later acquired by the Aerodyne Group, where he remained as chairman. He also developed Ground Control, a SaaS platform for drone mission planning and data analysis, which was sold to AgEagle in 2021. Recognized as one of the top voices in the field, Brandon has been featured on CNN, CNBC, Fox News, and more. He was also named a Tech Titan by Washingtonian Magazine in 2018 and 2019.

About Karla Jo Helms

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

References

"Drones by the Numbers | Federal Aviation Administration." Faa.gov, 2023, http://www.faa.gov/node/54496.

Media Inquiries:

Karla Jo Helms

JOTO PR™

727-777-4629

Media Contact

Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR™, 727-777-4629, [email protected], jotopr.com

SOURCE Disruption Interruption