Disrupting Ed-Tech Amar Kumar's Vision for a More Engaging and Accessible Education System

In a highlight moment Kumar insists that "We are asking teachers to do an impossible job. We're saying, by the way, build some relationships with families, and go to this volunteer event. You could pay teachers $250,000 a year and it would still be a job where people burn out."

Key takeaways:

The problems with traditional education system

The impact of covid-19 on education

The impact of microschools on children's health

The birth of KaiPod: a new approach to education

The dire state of traditional education

Work-life harmony: balancing passion and parenthood

Links:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kumaramar/

Company website: https://www.kaipodlearning.com/

About Karla Jo Helms:

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™.

Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

About Amar Kumar:

Amar Kumar is an education entrepreneur with deep experience in online learning and education technology. He brings blue sky strategies to life, launches new products, and helps organizations capture new growth opportunities beyond their comfort zone. When making decisions, he trusts his gut instinct, but always verifies with data.

As a leader, he equips his teams with the tools to do the best work of their lives. Kumar is drawn to people that are hungry for feedback, always striving for improvement, and that consider themselves to be in a state of 'permanent beta.'

Right now, he is building an online learning startup that deeply personalizes learning while making it more engaging, social, and affordable. Never has he been more excited to jump out of bed to get to work.

References:

(1) Steiner, David. "America's Education System is a Mess, and It's Students Who Are Paying the Price", The74, 20 July 2023, the74million.org/article/americas-education-system-is-a-mess-and-its-students-who-are-paying-the-price/.

(2) Rubenstein, Abigail. "The Biggest Trend for Schools is Going Small", The Morning Brew, 01 September 2023, morningbrew.com/daily/stories/2023/09/01/trend-schools-small-microschools.

