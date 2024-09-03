Disrupting Employee Benefits: Amy Spurling and Compt Redefine Workplace Wellness

"Employee benefits have long been a secret pay gap that hits many. It's an opaque and inequitable issue, and it's something I am committed to changing." — Amy Spurling, Founder and CEO of Compt. Post this

Transforming Employee Engagement While Supporting Local Economies

Spurling explains that disrupting equity in the workplace is not just about benefits; it's about redefining how companies engage and support their teams, creating an environment where every employee feels valued and supported.

With this approach, Compt has emerged as a leading employee benefits platform, supporting small businesses and local economies through its network of over 27,000 vendors, including many small, locally-owned businesses.

A Strategic Investment for Businesses and Communities

Spurling emphasizes the need to educate finance teams on the financial benefits of investing in wellness through Compt. "It's about showing that this isn't an extra expense but a smart, strategic investment that benefits everyone—from the employees to the local businesses and communities they live in," she concluded.

Links

Disrupting Equity in Workplace Benefits: Amy Spurling's Customization Revolution https://omny.fm/shows/disruption-interruption/disrupting-equity-in-workplace-benefits-amy-spur-1

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/amyspurling/

X: https://twitter.com/amyspurling?lang=en

Company Website: https://compt.io/

Company LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/compt/

Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you will hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.

Disruption Interruption can be listened to in Apple's App Store and Spotify.

About Disruption InterruptionTM

Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries— MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping, logistics, and more—and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews badasses who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits—and not-so-common—that are changing our economic markets… and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruption-interruption.com.

About Amy Spurling

Amy Spurling is the Founder and CEO of Compt, an employee lifestyle benefits reimbursement platform designed to provide companies with flexible, customizable, and scalable perk solutions for their employees. With over 20 years of leadership experience, including roles as a three-time CFO and two-time COO, Amy is committed to bridging the gap between HR and Finance to ensure employees are fully supported. Her career includes involvement in six startups in finance and operations, closing over $200M in financing, and managing two acquisitions. Amy was named "CFO of the Year" by the Boston Business Journal in 2016 and holds an MBA from Simmons School of Management and a BA from the University of Rochester.

About Karla Jo Helms

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

References

1 Wong, Belle. "Workplace Benefit Trends by Generation in 2024." Forbes, Forbes Magazine, 1 Feb. 2024, forbes.com/advisor/business/workplace-benefit-trends-by-generation/.

Media Inquiries:

Karla Jo Helms

JOTO PR™

727-777-4629

jotopr.com

Media Contact

Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR™, 727-777-4629, [email protected], jotopr.com

SOURCE Disruption Interruption