Disrupting Employee Benefits: The Hidden Tax Exposed with Troy Vermilion

As the pressure for more transparent and cost-effective solutions in the insurance ecosystem rises, Troy Vermillion, a visionary strategist and disruptor, is at the forefront of this transformation. Join him on the latest episode of Disruption Interruption as he discusses how artificial intelligence (AI), and data-driven platforms are making equitable healthcare a reality.

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Currently, U.S. employers and private insurers pay, on average, 254% of what Medicare would pay for hospital services. (1) This leads us to ask: Where is this money going and how do they come to this pricing? Karla Jo Helms (KJ), host of the Disruption Interruption podcast, talks with Troy Vermillion, Client Executive at Hylant, a leading insurance brokerage firm —visionary strategist and advocate for equitable healthcare— about the battleground of employee benefits and how traditional healthcare models often prioritize profit over patient outcomes. "The most disruptive thing we can do is question our own beliefs," he states. "What was true yesterday may no longer be true today, especially in a world where technology and healthcare are evolving at such a rapid pace."

Navigating the Healthcare Arena: Transparency and Innovation

Vermillion highlights the complexities of the healthcare system, which often undermines individual interests, and stresses the need to dismantle obsolete employee benefit models and adopt strategies that genuinely benefit them. "The way that the system works... it is against the actual care of the individual. It is built on profit, and people are products in this arena of health care," he states.

According to Vermillion, the rising demand for a more transparent and efficient healthcare system is gaining momentum as the industry faces pressure to provide cost-effective solutions through data-driven technologies. He also highlights that smaller employers often lack access to healthcare data, while employees struggle to understand insurance costs or remain unaware of hidden fees, leaving them at a disadvantage.

The Power of AI for Employee Healthcare Solutions

Emerging AI platforms are leveling the field. This technology will allow companies to access critical demographic data and predict healthcare risks more effectively. By analyzing data like prescription drug usage, doctor visits, and treatment patterns, employers can create tailored, cost-effective healthcare plans.

Vermillion points out that as technology progresses, employers will have more options, such as captive insurance, enabling even smaller companies to self-insure. This evolution will enhance transparency in the industry, benefiting both employers and employees by lowering costs and improving care quality, providing them with the benefits they deserve. "Employers need to demand access to their data. Without it, how can we strategize for better healthcare solutions?", he questions.

Links

Disrupting Employee Benefits: The Hidden Tax Exposed with Troy Vermillion

https://omny.fm/shows/disruption-interruption/disruption-interruption

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/troyvermillion/

X: https://twitter.com/troytv33?lang=en

Company Website: http://www.hylant.com

Troy Vermillion https://www.troyvermillion.com/

Company LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hylant/

Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you will hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.

Disruption Interruption can be listened to in Apple's App Store and Spotify.

About Disruption InterruptionTM

Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries— MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping, logistics, and more—and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews badasses who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits—and not-so-common—that are changing our economic markets… and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruption-interruption.com.

About Troy Vermillion

Troy Vermillion is an accomplished entrepreneur, strategist, and Client Executive at Hylant, a national insurance brokerage focused on innovative, technology-driven risk services. With a passion for empowering technology leaders, Troy helps businesses develop cutting-edge workforce strategies that promote long-term growth and success. As the founder and host of the What the Tech podcast, he shares insights with industry leaders on how to overcome barriers and drive innovation in today's fast-paced tech landscape. He also founded The Mission Haven, a nonprofit organization providing housing and care for child survivors of sex trafficking in the U.S. A keynote speaker and recognized leader in the benefits, HR, and tech sectors, Troy is committed to fostering a brighter future for businesses and communities.

About Karla Jo Helms

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

References

1. Merkel, Theo. "Pricing Information Is an Extremely Important Part of How Both Consumers and Suppliers Discern Value for Most Items and Services in the United States." Paragon Health Institute, 10 Sept. 2024, paragoninstitute.org/private-health/health-care-price-transparency/.

Media Inquiries:

Karla Jo Helms

JOTO PR™

727-777-4629

Media Contact

Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR™, 727-777-4629, [email protected], jotopr.com

SOURCE JOTO PR™