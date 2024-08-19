Disrupting Engineering and Construction: How PositiveHire is Transforming DEI

"Disruptive innovation means changing the status quo for the better. Growing up in rural South Carolina, I saw how limited resources hindered talent, so my mission is to ensure everyone, regardless of background, has transformative opportunities." — Michele Heyward, Founder and CEO of PositiveHire. Post this

Tailoring DEI Strategies to Engineering and Construction

PositiveHire is advancing DEI in the traditionally male-dominated engineering and construction sectors by tailoring initiatives to the unique challenges of job site culture.

Heyward, a third-generation construction professional, emphasizes the need for DEI strategies that address both the physical environment and cultural dynamics, with organizations evaluating their impact through pre-and post-training assessments as well as long-term retention metrics.

"Very few DEI practitioners understand life on a construction site," Heyward emphasized. "Many attempt to implement initiatives without spending significant time on the job site or building relationships with those who work there. For DEI to be effective in construction, it's essential to grasp the unique challenges."

Setting New Standards for Inclusive Workforce Excellence

Through PositiveHire, Heyward is actively building the infrastructure needed for true inclusion in the workforce. Whether in STEM or E&C, PositiveHire is helping to pave the way for a more inclusive future, ensuring that diversity and innovation go hand in hand.

About Michele Heyward

Michele Heyward is the Founder and CEO of PositiveHire, a pioneering tech company dedicated to connecting underrepresented women in STEM with management roles in enterprises. With a background in civil engineering and extensive project management experience in the energy sector, Michele aims to create inclusive workplaces for Black, Latina, and Indigenous women, while also equipping companies to effectively recruit and integrate these professionals. She holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering and an M.S. in Industrial Management from Clemson University. A South Carolina native, Michele enjoys family time, traveling, Toastmasters, and building professional networks.

