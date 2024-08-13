Disrupting Fintech: Linda Jeng Advocates for Transparency and AI Accountability

"Linda Jeng, a leader in financial technology and AI accountability, emphasizes the need for data transparency and the use of cryptographic tools to empower individuals. She advocates for decentralized identity technologies to verify content and build trust in the AI ecosystem." Post this

Championing Data Transparency and Authenticity in the AI Era

Jeng highlights the critical issue of data transparency amid AI and deepfakes, advocating for cryptographic tools like decentralized identity technologies and zero-knowledge proofs to help individuals authenticate their content and build trust in the AI ecosystem.

Jeng envisions a future where consumers control and certify their data through blockchain-powered trust registries. She supports using decentralized identity technologies to verify content like music, art, and reviews, advocating for a transparent and equitable financial system with a focus on data transparency, AI accountability, and individual empowerment.

About Linda Jeng

Linda is the Founder and CEO of Digital Self Labs, a tech and policy advisory firm for Web3 startups, investment funds, and governments. She has previously served as General Counsel & Chief Global Regulatory Officer for the Crypto Council for Innovation, Chief Policy & Regulatory Officer for the Centre Consortium, and Global Head of Policy at Transparent Financial Systems. Linda is a Visiting Scholar at Georgetown University Law Center, a Senior Lecturing Fellow at Duke Law School, and a Research Fellow at the Bank for International Settlements, with additional roles on the Advisory Board for Mastercard's Policy Center for Digital Economy. Her 15 years of government experience include work with the US Treasury Department, contributions to the Dodd-Frank Act at the US Senate, and roles at the Fed, SEC, and OCC. She has also worked with the Financial Stability Board in Basel and a global bank in Paris. Linda holds a BA from Duke University, a JD from Columbia Law School, and a Diplôme d'études approfondies in EU law from Université de Toulouse. Fluent in Mandarin, French, and basic German, she is a prominent scholar and educator on open banking, digital identity, and decentralized finance.

About Karla Jo Helms

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

