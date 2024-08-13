Disrupting Fintech: Linda Jeng Advocates for Transparency and AI Accountability

In the most recent episode of the Disruption Interruption podcast, join host Karla Jo Helms and Linda Jeng, a former Federal Reserve executive and a prominent advocate for data rights and AI accountability, as she offers valuable insights into the rapidly evolving landscape of financial technology. As the industry undergoes a transformative shift, Jeng is emerging as a trailblazing leader, driving the financial world toward a decentralized and democratized future. With a career that seamlessly bridges high-stakes government roles and groundbreaking startup ventures, she has been at the forefront of reshaping our understanding of money, identity, and consumer rights.
TAMPA BAY, Fla., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As financial technology (FinTech) advances at an unprecedented pace, the global banking industry is undergoing a pivotal transformation, and traditional financial institutions must adapt quickly to the evolving landscape or risk becoming obsolete. FinTech is expected to grow nearly three times faster than traditional banking, with annual revenue increases of 15% compared to 6% for banks between 2022 and 2028. (1) Linda Jeng, founder and CEO of Digital Self Labs and advocate for data rights and AI accountability, joins Karla Jo Helms (KJ), host of the Disruption Interruption podcast, to discuss the rapidly evolving financial technology landscape and its impact on consumers and the banking industry. "What drives me is, frankly, my daughter," she explains. "I have a six-year-old for whom I want to be able to hand down a better digital ecosystem where she is more empowered and also more protected than kids—and adults—are currently today."
Pioneering Web 3.0 and Decentralized Finance for a Secure Digital Future
Jeng has been influential both nationally and globally, guiding financial diplomacy and the development of decentralized finance (DeFi) and stablecoins. As a leader at the Crypto Council for Innovation and Center Consortium, she works to break down traditional barriers, empowering individuals and startups to fully leverage Web 3.0 technology.
At Digital Self Labs, Linda is pioneering the exploration of Web 3.0, where policy and innovation intersect. She advocates for cryptographic tools and privacy technologies that give individuals control over their data. "Blockchain is driving the evolution of the Internet into Web 3.0, marking what data is truly ours," Jeng explains, noting practical applications like digital driver's licenses that could transform identity verification.
Championing Data Transparency and Authenticity in the AI Era
Jeng highlights the critical issue of data transparency amid AI and deepfakes, advocating for cryptographic tools like decentralized identity technologies and zero-knowledge proofs to help individuals authenticate their content and build trust in the AI ecosystem.
Jeng envisions a future where consumers control and certify their data through blockchain-powered trust registries. She supports using decentralized identity technologies to verify content like music, art, and reviews, advocating for a transparent and equitable financial system with a focus on data transparency, AI accountability, and individual empowerment.
Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you will hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.
Disruption Interruption can be listened to in Apple's App Store and Spotify.
About Disruption InterruptionTM
Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries— MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping, logistics, and more—and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews badasses who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits—and not-so-common—that are changing our economic markets… and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruption-interruption.com.
About Linda Jeng
Linda is the Founder and CEO of Digital Self Labs, a tech and policy advisory firm for Web3 startups, investment funds, and governments. She has previously served as General Counsel & Chief Global Regulatory Officer for the Crypto Council for Innovation, Chief Policy & Regulatory Officer for the Centre Consortium, and Global Head of Policy at Transparent Financial Systems. Linda is a Visiting Scholar at Georgetown University Law Center, a Senior Lecturing Fellow at Duke Law School, and a Research Fellow at the Bank for International Settlements, with additional roles on the Advisory Board for Mastercard's Policy Center for Digital Economy. Her 15 years of government experience include work with the US Treasury Department, contributions to the Dodd-Frank Act at the US Senate, and roles at the Fed, SEC, and OCC. She has also worked with the Financial Stability Board in Basel and a global bank in Paris. Linda holds a BA from Duke University, a JD from Columbia Law School, and a Diplôme d'études approfondies in EU law from Université de Toulouse. Fluent in Mandarin, French, and basic German, she is a prominent scholar and educator on open banking, digital identity, and decentralized finance.
About Karla Jo Helms
Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.
