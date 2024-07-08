Disrupting Global Food Supply: Martha Montoya's Agtool Inc. Drives Sustainability

"Understanding the brain and the thinking process of farmers is crucial. You can have all the technology in the world, but if you don't understand the human being making the changes on the farm, it's like hitting a wall continuously." - Martha Montoya, CEO of Agtools Inc. Post this

Montoya highlights data's transformative role in agriculture, noting a shift in buying decisions towards understanding the broader farming ecosystem, including environmental impacts and market conditions. She underscores the human factors essential for sustainable solutions, highlighting that 95% of farms globally are family-owned and emphasizing the influence of family dynamics on effective farming practices.

Enhancing Food Production Transparency and Sustainability

Agtools promotes food production transparency and efficiency, emphasizing consumer awareness of food origins and global supply chains while enhancing farm sustainability through effective resource management. Beyond farms, Agtools impacts the supply chain and financial sectors, with Montoya advocating for women's empowerment in farming and finance.

Empowering Women and Future Farmers: Agtools' Vision for Agriculture

Montoya shares her optimism about the future of farming, driven by young farmers adopting data and new technologies, with Agtools continuing to focus on empowering them with advanced market intelligence for sustainable agricultural innovation.

The impact of Agtools' data-driven approach extends beyond farm management. It influences the entire supply chain, including financial institutions. "Women play a significant role in farming and finance," Montoya highlighted. "They are often the ones dealing with the financial aspects of farming. By providing them with data, we empower them to make better decisions and secure better financial outcomes."

About Martha Montoya

Martha Montoya is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Agtools, a game-changing analytic data service delivering real-time market intelligence for over five hundred specialty crops. Utilizing a SaaS platform, Agtools provides essential indicators such as crop volumes, weather patterns, pricing trends, and macroeconomic factors to optimize decision-making for producers and buyers.

With over 30 years of global experience in IT, telecommunications, food, agriculture, and supply chain management, Martha's career began in agricultural sourcing across the Americas. Her leadership extends to setting up production lines worldwide, engaging with diverse stakeholders from small farms to government entities and industrial buyers across Europe, Russia, and the United States. Martha holds formal degrees in Chemistry and Biology, complemented by postgraduate courses from prestigious institutions including the University of Chicago, Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, Stanford University Entrepreneurial program, and UC Davis Institute for Food, Agriculture, and Health Entrepreneurship.

