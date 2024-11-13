Disrupting Global Hiring: How Helios Builds an Equitable Global Workforce Through Automation

"Helios is creating equitable opportunities for people to compete in the global marketplace. By leveraging our technology, companies can expand their business the right way." – Rick Hammell, Founder and CEO of Helios. Post this

Transforming HR: Helios Approach for Global Workforce Efficiency

Hammell illustrates the platform's functionality with a clear example: "If a manager decides to promote an employee like John Smith with a 20% salary increase effective January 1, 2025, the platform provides an immediate, comprehensive overview." Helios benchmarks John's new salary against industry standards, showing where it stands within the company's compensation. The tool also visualizes the updated organizational chart and reporting structure.

"Helios updates payroll records and effective dates, sends company-wide notifications, and schedules one-on-one meetings with John's new direct reports, so you don't have to do any of that", points out Hammell. This holistic automation approach reduces manual tasks and frees HR teams to focus on more strategic initiatives.

Empowering Equitable Global Expansion with Experience-Driven Technology

Hammell underscores that the true value of technology lies not only in its automation capabilities but in being built on real-world experience rather than assumptions.

Helios goes beyond being just a digital platform; it guides businesses through their global workforce management journey, simplifying intricate processes so companies can focus on growth. "Unlike solutions developed solely through focus groups or data testers, Helios speaks the language of its users," Hammell stated. "We understand their pain points and created a solution to ensure people are setting themselves up for success."

About Disruption InterruptionTM

Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries— MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping, logistics, and more—and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews badasses who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits—and not-so-common—that are changing our economic markets… and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruption-interruption.com.

About Rick Hammell

Rick Hammell is the Founder and CEO of Helios, a global workforce management and payments company, Helios. Helios is dedicated to simplifying compliance and enhancing efficiency, regardless of entity registration or talent status.

With nearly two decades of expertise in HR and employee management, Rick is reshaping the landscape of international remote work and AI integration.

From pioneering the Direct Employer of Record model to leading a tech firm with 19 offices and clients in over 160 countries, he has set new standards for global team management.

About Karla Jo Helms

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

