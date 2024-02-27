Disrupting Health Care Innovations That Are Changing the Game with Michael Schmidt at Orlando Health

"The imbalance between current needs and outdated systems exists, and the result is a dangerous slowdown of treatment plans and services." Post this

Schmidt clarifies the role of his Orlando Health team in innovating healthcare, "We spend time trying to walk in the shoes of the patients and the caregivers and trying to make sure we get enough data points to fully understand the problem."

Key takeaways:

The power of frontline healthcare workers in innovation

The journey of the Arthur app: a case study

The impact of user-centered design in health care

Creating brand ambassadors in health care

The long-term vision of Orlando Health's Innovation program

The power of 'yes, and' in creative problem solving

Links:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/michaeljamesschmidt/

Company website: https://www.orlandohealth.com/

Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you'll hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.

Disruption Interruption can be listened to via the Podbean app and is available on Apple's App Store and Google Play.

About Disruption Interruption:

Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries — MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping and logistics, and more — and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors, and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews bad a**es who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits — and not-so-common — that are changing our economic markets … and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruptioninterruption.com

About Karla Jo Helms:

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™.

Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

About Michael Schmidt:

As vice president of strategic innovations, Michael Schmidt is responsible for identifying and developing targeted innovations across the organization. He serves as executive leader for innovation and commercialization efforts, including the Orlando Health Foundry program, which develops and commercializes innovative product and service offerings from within the system. He also oversees the corporate office of Clinical Research, where he is responsible for research strategy and research regulatory compliance across Orlando Health.

Schmidt has been with Orlando Health since 2009. His prior roles include Vice President with the Orlando Health Foundation and Director of Digital Media for Marketing and Communications. He earned a BS in organizational management from Palm Beach Atlantic University and an MBA from the University of Florida in Gainesville.

References:

1 Porter, Brad. "Not Broken: A More Favorable Diagnosis For Innovative Healthcare", Forbes, 20 September 2023, forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2023/09/20/not-broken-a-more-favorable-diagnosis-for-innovative-healthcare/?sh=2cdda2ad6e57.

Media Contact

Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR™, 727-777-4629, [email protected], http://jotopr.com/

SOURCE Disruption Interruption