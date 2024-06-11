Disrupting Healthcare Disparities: Dr. Mary O'Connor's Vision for Equitable Care

"The healthcare system is so fragmented that we miss opportunities to help patients recover and embrace healthier paths toward wellness," O'Connor emphasizes. "We need a more coordinated approach to effective non-surgical care." Post this

Integrated Virtual Therapy Model

Central to Vori Health's philosophy is the integration of care from a diverse team of experts, including MSK specialist physicians, physical therapists, health coaches, and registered dietitians.

A significant challenge in traditional healthcare is low patient compliance with physical therapy due to high costs, resulting in only 30% of patients completing their treatment plans. Vori Health addresses this by offering virtual physical therapy, making high-quality care more accessible and convenient. "Virtual physical therapy has shown remarkable results," noted Dr. O'Connor, highlighting that patients meet with an MSK expert physician and a physical therapist in their first video visit, streamlining the process. "Collaboration between the physician and physical therapist brings a higher level of expertise and a more effective care plan," Dr. O'Connor explained.

O'Connor believes telehealth is the future of healthcare, emphasizing the convenience and efficiency of virtual physical therapy. Her vision includes a hybrid model that combines in-person and virtual therapy.

Addressing Healthcare Disparities

Despite overall life expectancy gains in the U.S., disparities in morbidity and mortality by gender and race/ethnicity persist. Barriers to healthcare access, such as delays, high costs, and lack of insurance, significantly impact women's health. Women, especially Black and Hispanic women, face greater challenges in accessing affordable and consistent care, leading to higher out-of-pocket costs and difficulty paying medical bills compared to men. (2)

Beyond physical therapy, Dr. O'Connor, author of the book, Taking Care of You: The Empowered Woman's Guide to Better Health, highlighted the broader implications of telehealth in addressing health disparities, especially in women's health. "Health disparities are real. Women, especially women of color, those in rural areas, and those with lower socioeconomic status, do not receive the same quality of healthcare. It's crucial that we recognize and address these issues."

As telehealth evolves, it promises to enhance patient engagement and accessibility, breaking traditional barriers. "Our goal is a hybrid model combining the best of virtual and in-person care," concluded Dr. O'Connor. She advocates for integrating telehealth and understanding sex-based differences in treatment to create a more equitable, patient-centered healthcare system.

About Mary O'Connor:

Dr. Mary O'Connor, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at Vori Health, leads an award-winning nationwide virtual specialty medical practice dedicated to treating musculoskeletal pain effectively. With a career spanning 25 years, she aims to revolutionize healthcare. Dr. O'Connor is a co-author of "Taking Care of You," an orthopedic surgeon, health equity advocate, and former U.S. Olympic athlete. She held prestigious positions at Mayo Clinic and Yale School of Medicine, championing health equity and leading the Movement is Life coalition to eliminate musculoskeletal health disparities. Recognized for her efforts, she received the 2023 Diversity Awards from both the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgery and American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons. Dr. O'Connor earned her medical degree from Drexel University College of Medicine and completed her orthopedic residency and fellowship at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, following her graduation from Yale University.

About Karla Jo Helms:

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

