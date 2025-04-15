Disrupting Healthcare: Jolly Nanda Arms Patients with the Data to Prevent Misdiagnosis

"Providers deliver more personalized care, payers reduce unnecessary costs, and individuals get earlier interventions." — Jolly Nanda, Founder and CEO of Altheia Predictive Health Post this

This fragmentation is a key driver of misdiagnosis. Most clinical data sits in separate EMRs. Claims data, which is critical for understanding patterns of care, is often excluded. And then there's an even more critical layer—social determinants of health, like stress, sleep quality, or even whether your sibling has cancer. "A lot of that data is in your head. It doesn't make it into the chart. And if it does, it's often incomplete or added over time. Providers don't have access to it, and that's what's driving a lot of the misdiagnosis and the inability to do more preventative care," she explains.

But it doesn't have to stay this way. With platforms like Altheia Predictive Health, Nanda is working on gathering clinical, claims, behavioral, and social to form a more complete picture of each person's health. "My passion is about how we bring all this data together," she says. "Because only when patients and providers see the full view can they prevent, rather than react."

Acuvía and the Rise of the Intelligent Health Profile

Our health isn't just written in clinical charts—it's also woven into the daily choices we make: how we sleep, eat, work, and even worry. "Everything about your lifestyle, your likes, your dislikes… it has an impact on your health," says Nanda. While this data is critical to understanding personal well-being, it often lives in separate systems. If your sibling is diagnosed with cancer today, that information won't automatically appear in your medical record tomorrow. It's these gaps that allow misdiagnoses to persist and preventative care to fall through the cracks.

Acuvía answers to this fragmentation. This SaaS platform is designed to give individuals complete control over their health data—from medical records and genetic history to stress levels and social determinants of health. Consumers can build a full, intelligent profile and choose how and when to share it. "The consumer is really the only person that can do it," Nanda highlights. "They're the only people who can build their whole profile."

By providing tools and incentives for users to stay engaged, they aren't just aggregating data—it's transforming care. "If I could pass the risk data that I have on myself to care management and get better care, it helps everyone," Jolly says, "Providers deliver more personalized care, payers reduce unnecessary costs, and individuals get earlier interventions."

In an age where information is power, this solution represents more than digital empowerment—it's a shift toward a proactive, personalized healthcare model driven by the consumer.

About Jolly Nanda

Jolly Nanda is the Founder and CEO of Altheia, Inc., a SaaS platform transforming healthcare analytics by enabling small to mid-sized health groups to predict chronic disease risks and deliver timely, cost-effective care. Altheia ingests and analyzes diverse datasets to offer precise risk segmentation—bridging the gap between data and actionable outcomes in a way that prioritizes transparency, interoperability, and real-world impact.

With over 14 years of experience in the healthcare industry, Jolly brings deep expertise in Technology, Product, and Operations. Her career spans leadership roles at UnitedHealth Group, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and John Deere, as well as early-stage innovation at startups like Simondelivers, Ants Software, and Mobile Avenues. She also founded VIKRITI Management Consulting, a nationally recognized firm specializing in change management, strategic growth, and operational excellence, with clients including Optum and Zappos.

Jolly's cross-industry experience and passion for healthcare innovation have positioned her as a bold force in data-driven transformation. Through Altheia and Vikriti, she is pioneering accessible, affordable solutions that empower care providers and improve patient outcomes—redefining what's possible in modern healthcare delivery.

About Karla Jo Helms

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

