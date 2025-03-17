"There is no other country in the world where every time you're discharged from the hospital, you pay a royalty" – Vlad Panin, CEO and Founder of iFrame.AI Post this

Outsourcing these kinds of critical operations introduces major risks to patient data security. "They say it's a Chinese cyberattack," Panin notes, referring to recent breaches. "But in reality, it's likely someone just forgot a password—maybe in a store or Starbucks—and exposed patient data."

iFrame.AI Transforms Medical Coding—No More Outsourcing or Data Leaks

Instead of relying on costly and inefficient third-party vendors, iFrame.AI automates the entire medical coding process within healthcare facilities. "You don't have to send your data outside of your facility," Panin emphasizes. The AI integrates directly with EHR systems, consolidating information instantly and generating accurate medical codes in real-time. By eliminating manual data entry, providers can ensure accuracy while reducing administrative burdens.

Most importantly, iFrame.AI keeps patient data secure. "We can install virtual machines in Google Cloud, AWS—wherever you like, in your state, in your city," says Panin. This localized approach prevents data from being shipped overseas and ensures compliance with strict privacy regulations.

The Hidden Costs of Healthcare's Monopoly

Panin believes that one of the biggest challenges in the American healthcare system is its monopolistic structure, particularly in medical coding. "There is no other country in the world where every time you're discharged from the hospital, you pay a royalty," he states.

Accordint to the expert, this system extends beyond just billing and that the American Medical Association (AMA) controls intellectual property rights over CPT codes—procedure codes that hospitals use for billing. "They hold everything. They exploit the market by controlling IP over lots of different stuff."

About Vlad Panin

Vlad Panin, CEO and Founder of iFrame.AI , leads a pioneering company transforming medical coding through AI by replacing manual coding labor with an automated, HIPAA-compliant solution. iFrame.AI 's flagship product offers advanced ICD, CPT, and HCPCS coding capabilities with a vast context window, EHR integration, and features like ROI-optimized modifiers and prior authorization tips, promising efficiency and security for healthcare providers. Beyond iFrame.AI , Panin also mentors at Alchemist Accelerator and contributes to Forbes, sharing expertise on healthcare technology and RPA advancements.

About Karla Jo Helms

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

