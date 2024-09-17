Disrupting Heart Health: Genexia's Breakthrough AI for Early Coronary Diagnosis in Women

Women's heart health is at a critical point, and AI is offering new hope. On the latest Disruption Interruption podcast, host Karla Jo Helms is joined by Dino Martis, Co-founder and CEO of Genexia, a HealthTech leader using AI to revolutionize early detection of coronary artery disease (CAD) in women. Martis shares how technology is transforming preventive healthcare.
TAMPA BAY, Fla., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A century ago, heart disease was largely misunderstood and considered a man's disease, with little known about how it affected women—because nobody thought it did. Recent statistics show that cardiovascular disease (CVD) affects about one in three women in the U.S. and is the leading cause of death, responsible for approximately 500,000 deaths annually. Diagnosis and treatment gaps persist due to women's differing symptoms and their historical underrepresentation in clinical research. (1) Karla Jo Helms (KJ), host of the Disruption Interruption podcast, has an eye-opening conversation with Dino Martis, Co-founder and CEO of Genexia. He explains how the company is implementing explainable AI to address critical health disparities and enhance preventive care. "Our goal is to democratize health care and improve diagnostic accuracy for coronary artery disease among women," says Martis. "By integrating this advanced AI technology into mammograms, we are providing an invaluable service that enhances early detection and potentially saves lives."
Genexia's Innovative Approach to Closing Cardiovascular Diagnosis Gaps
Women often present symptoms of cardiovascular disease differently from men, leading to significant gaps in diagnosis and treatment. A historical lack of female representation in clinical studies compounds this disparity.
Genexia has developed a novel approach that integrates cardiovascular risk assessment with routine mammography screenings to address these challenges. "We are introducing a quantitative cardiovascular risk diagnosis alongside the preventative breast cancer screenings that women already undergo," explains Martis. This approach identifies CAD risk early, offering preventative rather than reactive treatments.
Cost-Effectiveness and Life-Saving Potential of Preventive Cardiovascular Care
Martis also notes the financial benefits of preventive care, both for patients and insurers. "Preventive medicine is much more cost-effective compared to treating advanced heart conditions," he stated. "Early intervention can significantly reduce healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for patients."
This innovative approach is poised to make a substantial impact on women's health, offering a practical and integrated solution to cardiovascular risk assessment. As Martis concludes, "Our goal is to reduce deaths by 50% by catching cardiovascular issues early and changing the clinical pathway for those at risk."
About Dino Martis
Dino Martis is the CEO and Founder of Genexia LLC, a pioneering company dedicated to developing scalable and innovative solutions in healthcare, insurance, sales, manufacturing, and aerospace. With 25 years of experience in both domestic and international business leadership, Dino is a passionate advocate for AI-driven innovation and business model re-engineering. Alongside co-founders Kelly Cohen and Anoop Satyam, Dino is leading Genexia's mission to harness explainable AI for early detection of coronary artery disease (CAD) in women, focusing on improving health outcomes and reducing mortality through advanced, accessible diagnostics.
About Karla Jo Helms
Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.
