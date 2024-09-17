Disrupting Heart Health: Genexia's Breakthrough AI for Early Coronary Diagnosis in Women

"Our goal is to democratize health care and improve diagnostic accuracy for coronary artery disease among women," says Dino Martis. "By integrating advanced AI into mammograms, we enhance early detection and potentially save lives." Post this

Cost-Effectiveness and Life-Saving Potential of Preventive Cardiovascular Care

Martis also notes the financial benefits of preventive care, both for patients and insurers. "Preventive medicine is much more cost-effective compared to treating advanced heart conditions," he stated. "Early intervention can significantly reduce healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for patients."

This innovative approach is poised to make a substantial impact on women's health, offering a practical and integrated solution to cardiovascular risk assessment. As Martis concludes, "Our goal is to reduce deaths by 50% by catching cardiovascular issues early and changing the clinical pathway for those at risk."

About Dino Martis

Dino Martis is the CEO and Founder of Genexia LLC, a pioneering company dedicated to developing scalable and innovative solutions in healthcare, insurance, sales, manufacturing, and aerospace. With 25 years of experience in both domestic and international business leadership, Dino is a passionate advocate for AI-driven innovation and business model re-engineering. Alongside co-founders Kelly Cohen and Anoop Satyam, Dino is leading Genexia's mission to harness explainable AI for early detection of coronary artery disease (CAD) in women, focusing on improving health outcomes and reducing mortality through advanced, accessible diagnostics.

