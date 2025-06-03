Disrupting Homeownership Inequity: Castleigh Johnson Closes the 30-Point Racial Divide

"We're adding clarity to a process that's been opaque and exclusionary for far too long," — Castleigh Johnson, CEO of MyHomePathway Post this

Tackling Systemic Barriers in Financial Services

The historical impact of redlining, Johnson emphasizes, continues to ripple through the economy today. Beginning in the 1930s, this discriminatory practice restricted property ownership in Black communities, limiting their ability to build generational wealth.

"Our systems were designed to keep risk calculations at the forefront," Johnson says, "but they fail to account for the historical inequities these communities endured. Risk models still favor individuals with established wealth, sidelining millions of qualified, capable first-time buyers."

Despite regulations like the Fair Housing Act of 1968—designed to prevent discrimination in housing based on race, color, religion, or nationality—progress has remained slow. "We've seen Black homeownership rates stay stagnant at 45% since that time, while White Americans maintain a wide 30-point lead," Johnson reveals.

The economic toll is evident. Homeownership drives local economies by creating jobs, fostering stronger communities, and generating higher property tax revenue. Yet, the restrictive nature of traditional underwriting locks too many families out of this opportunity.

The MyHomePathway Approach to Equity

Johnson's fintech innovation, MyHomePathway, bridges this gap by leveraging data, education, and artificial intelligence to transform high-risk credit profiles into mortgage-ready candidates.

"Imagine being a 'D' student in the eyes of lenders," Johnson explains. "Our platform acts as a tutor, guiding consumers from where they are to where they need to be in order to qualify for a mortgage."

With access to credit reports, income data, and bank information, MyHomePathway provides users with transparent, personalized plans that demystify the mortgage readiness process.

"We're adding clarity to a process that's been opaque and exclusionary for far too long," says Johnson. "By working with both consumers and lenders, we're creating pathways that benefit all stakeholders in the housing ecosystem."

Disrupting Generational Housing Inequality: Castleigh Johnson's Fintech Fix for Mortgage Access

https://omny.fm/shows/disruption-interruption/disrupting-generational-housing-inequality-castleigh-johnson-s-fintech-fix-for-mortgage-access

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/castleigh

Company Website: https://www.myhomepathway.com/

About Castleigh Johnson

Castleigh Johnson is the Founder and CEO of MyHomePathway, a fintech company on a mission to make homeownership more attainable for all—regardless of credit score, student loan debt, or generational wealth. By redesigning the mortgage approval process, Castleigh is tackling systemic inequities in lending and unlocking new pathways to financial health for underserved communities.

With over 15 years of experience at top financial institutions—including Goldman Sachs, Ernst & Young, AIG, Bank of Montreal, and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York—he gained a dual perspective on the private and regulatory sides of banking. It was during this time he realized that a three-digit number—your credit score—too often determines who gets access to the American Dream. And for millions, that system has been anything but fair.

Castleigh launched MyHomePathway in 2020 to change that. Using data, education, and AI-driven insights, the platform helps credit-challenged consumers become mortgage-ready buyers. Backed by a B.A. from Penn State and an MBA from NYU Stern, he is a leading voice in fintech for good—proving that inclusion and innovation can, and should, go hand in hand.

