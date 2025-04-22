Disrupting Hospital Chaos: How Melinda Yormick Is Using Military-Grade Navigation to Save Lives

"With CLARA, we're not just routing people—we're making sure the right person with the right skill set gets to the right place at the right time. That´s what saves lives," — Melinda Yormick, RN and CEO of CLARA Post this

In most hospitals, when a patient needs urgent help, the alert goes out as a one-size-fits-all broadcast—triggered by wall buttons, overhead pages, or frantic calls for assistance. There's no guarantee on who receives it, who's coming, or whether they have the right tools or training. "You might get 30 people from different departments, all abandoning tasks to respond to the same call, or worse—none at all," says Yormick. "There's no closed-loop communication, no confirmation, no accountability. It's chaos." This creates a dangerous paradox: highly trained clinicians operating in a system that lacks even basic coordination.

Melinda compares it to a military without a chain of command. "We're serving critical emergencies, but we have no military-grade response. That was the moment I had to ask—why doesn't a solution exist?"

CLARA: The Precision Mapping Platform Bringing Order to Hospital Chaos

In a hospital, seconds can mean the difference between full recovery and permanent damage. Yet most facilities still rely on outdated systems for emergency response—leaving critical moments to chance. That reality drove Melinda Yormick, RN, to found CLARA, a healthcare navigation platform that brings military-grade precision to hospital coordination. "Imagine a digital transformation that turns our infrastructure into a glowing grid," Yormick says. "You can see every room, every hallway, every person, and every tool—moving in real-time."

CLARA functions like a combination of Waze™ and Air Traffic Control, delivering turn-by-turn indoor navigation and real-time location tracking for patients, staff, and equipment. More than just a GPS for hospitals, CLARA orchestrates critical care events with precision—dispatching the right specialists, in the right proximity, with the right tools in hand. "We're talking about orchestrating movement inside buildings that span over a million square feet," Yormick explains. "You can't afford to send responders from across campus. Seconds matter."

As hospitals face a growing need to modernize, CLARA offers a future-ready solution—one that meets healthcare's highest standard: first, do no harm. "This isn't about finding the cheapest or simplest tech," says Yormick. "It's about making sure patients don't leave with a brain injury, or never speak to their family again."

About Melinda Yormick

Melinda Yormick is a purpose-driven healthcare innovator and the Founder and CEO of CLARA, a technology platform transforming the way hospitals respond to patients during critical moments. With over a decade of experience as a perioperative nurse and clinical leader in the greater Seattle area, Melinda combines frontline knowledge with strategic leadership to address one of healthcare's most overlooked risks: failure to respond due to disjointed navigation and coordination.

Her mission was sparked by a tragic patient death in 2021—not from a clinical error, but from multiple care delays caused by wayfinding breakdowns inside the hospital. After discovering the systemic nature of the issue and the lack of viable solutions, Melinda launched CLARA in 2022. The platform acts like Waze plus Air Traffic Control for hospitals—streamlining communication, orchestrating teams, and helping clinical staff locate critical equipment and patients faster to prevent harm.

A Registered Nurse and Executive MBA graduate of the University of Washington Foster School of Business (2024), Melinda is leading the charge to make hospitals safer, smarter, and more responsive. She invites the healthcare industry to join her in building a future where no patient is lost to inefficiency.

