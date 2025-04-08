Disrupting Institutional Education: A Radical Reset for the Forgotten with Fred Fransen

"We want the college to promote entrepreneurship and a deeper understanding of what is great and what needs improvement in this country." — Fred Fransen, President of Ameritas College Post this

The disconnect between education and real-world employment is staggering. "More than half of all college graduates end up in jobs that don't require the degrees they spent so much time and money earning," says Fransen. Instead of equipping students for today's job market, the system continues to churn out degrees that don't match workforce demands.

The root of this problem dates back to the Vietnam War era. "Going to college wasn't just about getting a job—it was an alternative to going to war," Fransen explains. Young faculty had a strong incentive to keep as many students enrolled as possible to protect them from the draft. This led to inflated enrollment numbers and a system prioritizing growth over outcomes.

Ameritas College: A New Model for Affordable, Real-World Learning

Frustrated by the lack of systemic change in higher education, Fransen took an unconventional approach—he bought a college. "Donors, no matter what they say, are not truly sincere about changing institutions in a way that's systemic enough," Fransen explains. Rather than waiting for change, he took action and created Ameritas College—a nonprofit institution with a radically different mission.

Ameritas College is designed to flip traditional education on its head. "We want the college to promote entrepreneurship and a deeper understanding of what is great and what needs improvement in this country," says Fransen. His vision isn't just about academics—it's about connecting education to real-world success. By integrating technology with human connection, Ameritas College fosters an environment where students don't just earn degrees—they learn how to thrive.

Their goal is ambitious but clear: grow from 250 students to 5,000 within five years while ensuring that students graduate without taking on debt. "We're working to eliminate the need for student loans, so tuition covers all educational costs," Fransen states. With this model, Ameritas aims to serve students nationwide—and eventually, worldwide. By proving that high-quality education can be affordable, accessible, and outcome-driven, Ameritas College is setting a precedent for the future of education.

About Fred Fransen

Fred Fransen is a visionary leader at the intersection of education, technology, and philanthropy. As the founder of Certell, Inc., he has reshaped access to high-quality education by delivering free, comprehensive social studies curricula to over 5,000 teachers and nearly half a million students across the country—making Certell the fastest-growing provider of its kind.

Currently serving as President of Ameritas, Fred is committed to expanding educational opportunities and empowering students to reach their full potential. His career spans more than 25 years in the nonprofit sector, advising major donors in higher education, medical and scientific institutions, and the arts. He has deep expertise in strategic philanthropy, donor intent, and integrating philanthropy into financial planning.

A recognized innovator, Fred is redefining how knowledge is created, assessed, and shared. His work bridges education and technology to drive scalable, impactful solutions that transform learning experiences. He holds a Ph.D. from the University of Chicago and remains dedicated to pioneering new models of education that break traditional barriers.

About Karla Jo Helms

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

